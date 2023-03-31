The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has proposed this single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Westmount Drive and Highway 19 on Sun Prairie’s west side. The proposal was recommended by the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee in a unanimous vote on Feb. 14. The intersection will go through final design in 2025 with a 2026 construction date, according to WisDOT.
Adamant that “there will be no traffic signal at Westmount,” Mayor Paul Esser on Wednesday night, March 29, reiterated the city council’s support for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s recommendation of a roundabout to be installed at the Westmount-Highway 19 intersection.
With WisDOT officials present at the informational meeting held in the cafeteria at Meadow View Elementary School, Esser said the request was taken “to the highest levels” of WisDOT but that there was no signal recommended.
Wednesday night’s public informational meeting was a follow-up to a meeting last summer in which residents accused WisDOT of trying to kill their kids — leading one WisDOT staffer to an emotional admission that they were just trying to do their jobs and took the safety of everyone seriously.
City officials subsequently met with WisDOT officials and a single-lane roundabout option was offered.
“When they came back with this roundabout option, I thought that covers my two concerns,” Esser told the audience. “It automatically slows down the traffic because you can't go into the roundabout at the kinds of speeds that we've been talking about — even 35, things got to slow down, you have no choice.”
Earlier during the March 29 informational meeting, WisDOT officials reiterated an earlier statement: That traffic warrants were not satisfied to install signals at the intersection and they would not be satisfied for at least 30 years.
Some of the roughly 60 who attended the meeting doubted the mayor, WisDOT officials and even the seven alders in attendance along with City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer and city engineering officials. They pressed Esser for which official he claimed told them no (Esser refused to reveal the official’s name) and whether or not the traffic signal warrants were included in state law (a WisDOT official said at first it was then said she wasn’t sure), and even whether the traffic signals were less expensive than the roundabout.
WisDOT project engineer David Schmidt said it was more expensive because of the lanes required with a signalized intersection. Schmidt also said later in the meeting that the Highway 19 traffic warrants satisfied the signal, but the traffic from Westmount did not and would not for more than three decades.
But — as Schmidt, WisDOT officials and Esser repeated — traffic signals were not recommended.
Instead — as previously announced and OK’d by alders — the WisDOT is recommending a single-lane roundabout with pedestrian facilities included on all four legs. At a projected cost of $2.3 to $2.5 million, construction would take place in 2026, but with WisDOT responsible for $1.95 million of the cost. The City of Sun Prairie would be responsible for the remainder of the cost — a concern also raised by some in the audience because two street projects were shelved by the city this year due to higher-than-anticipated construction bids.
A previous recommendation to add offset turn lanes on Highway 19 as a refuge for left turning traffic was also briefly discussed during the Public Information Meeting about the intersection, but most of the discussion centered around the single-lane roundabout.
Sun Prairie resident Del Mineard Jr. cautioned against a single-lane roundabout. He said in an Ohio community where he previously resided installed a single-lane roundabout but later had to limit directional traffic and eventually install a two-lane roundabout because of the traffic volume.
“I think you're going to wind up with cars having to slow down and hesitate whether they stop or not,” Mineard said. “But they may have to slow down considerably if they're coming from Grand Avenue to make a left turn to turn into Westmount because of the huge amount of traffic coming into the city in that 3:30 to 5:30-6-ish timeframe. I'm still worried about and there's probably still going to be a few rear-end collisions.”