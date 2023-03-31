Westmount Drive-Highway 19 roundabout

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has proposed this single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Westmount Drive and Highway 19 on Sun Prairie’s west side. The proposal was recommended by the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee in a unanimous vote on Feb. 14. The intersection will go through final design in 2025 with a 2026 construction date, according to WisDOT.

 Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Adamant that “there will be no traffic signal at Westmount,” Mayor Paul Esser on Wednesday night, March 29, reiterated the city council’s support for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s recommendation of a roundabout to be installed at the Westmount-Highway 19 intersection.

With WisDOT officials present at the informational meeting held in the cafeteria at Meadow View Elementary School, Esser said the request was taken “to the highest levels” of WisDOT but that there was no signal recommended.

