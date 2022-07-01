The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) held a public involvement meeting Wednesday night, June 29, at City Hall in Sun Prairie to receive feedback from city residents on the proposed construction of the 0.4 mile stretch on Highway 19 from North Street to Main Street.
According to WisDOT, Highway 19 is an undivided two-lane road with an “annual daily traffic of 9,280 vehicles per day.”
The proposed improvements include highway asphalt pavement resurfacing, replacing curb ramps to meet American with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements and replacing the pork chop island at the Windsor Street and North Bristol Street intersection.
“It is a locally owned street that carries state highway traffic,” Project Manager Cody Kammerzelt said. “WisDOT is working closely with local municipalities on any final decisions made.”
Construction is scheduled to begin in the Spring of 2028, but if funding is available it can begin as early as Spring 2025. Throughout construction, the contractor will use flagging operations to reduce traffic down to one lane with rolling lane closures.
“We will be allowing traffic through the whole project,” Kammerzelt said. “We will be maintaining access to all roadways and properties.”
The biggest change will be removing parking on the east side of North Bristol Street and adding a bike lane to both sides of the road. The local residents in the meeting all had positive responses to adding a bike lane in the area. One North Bristol Street homeowner expressed how happy she is that they are finally adding a bike lane.
The existing layout on North Bristol Street is a 12-foot driving lane and eight-foot parking lane on both sides.
The new layout will have 11-foot driving lanes, a four-foot bike lane on the east side of the street and a 12-foot shared parking and bike lane on the west side looking north.
The bike lane will go up to Barr Street (formerly Angell Street, near Sun Prairie Fire Station #1) in connection with Windsor Street, as there isn’t enough width on North Bristol Street for it to continue past that location. There will be no widening needed because the footprint of the street will stay the same.
“Everyone will still have access to the homes, and traffic will be fully open at the end of the day,” Kammerzelt said.
Limited driveway closures could be needed, but any closure will be communicated in advance with the property owners. There will be pedestrian detours throughout the project. Sidewalks with curb ramp construction will be closed during construction activity. The curb ramps are outdated and don’t meet the standards of ADA.
In addition, Kammerzelt said the pork chop intersection is “not at the condition of our current standards.” He added that they will replace curve ramps with “more room for pedestrians to stand in.”
This project originally included replacing a water main, but that is no longer in the plans after Sun Prairie Utilities determined that it was unnecessary.
The only slight criticism received was from District 1 Alderperson Theresa Mcllroy, who wished there would be a stop sign replacing the yield sign at the pork chop intersection. She felt it would stop traffic since people are blowing through the yield. Kammerzelt said that isn’t in the cards for this project, but it doesn’t mean it can’t be revisited in the future.
“We typically do not want to stop traffic on Highway 19,” he said. “Our data showed we don’t get a lot of crashes.”
The real estate acquisition will begin this winter and continue until 2024. WisDOT wants residents and property owners affected to let them know if there will be any issues or concerns ahead of time.
“If you have a business in the area let us know beforehand so we can work with you,” Kammerzelt said.
WisDOT encourages the residents to contact the department with any questions or feedback on the project before July 29. Kammerzelt can be contacted by phone at 608-219-1331 or via email at cody.kammerzelt@dot.wi.gov.