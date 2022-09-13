Officials and residents concerned about traffic safety on Highway 19 near Westmount Drive will have the opportunity to attend a Wisconsin Department of Transportation public involvement meeting about intersection improvements scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Meadow View Elementary School, 200 N. Grand Ave. A presentation will take place at 6 p.m.

City Director of Public Services Adam Schleicher said he was informed of the WisDOT meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, but it occurs more than two months after Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers pledged to alders that a local meeting would be scheduled about planned intersection upgrades there.

Governor Evers with Virgell, Guyant, Jacobs
Buy Now

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers talked with District 4 Alder David Virgell, former alder Al Guyant and District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs about the Westmound-Highway 19 intersection during Evers’ campaign stop at Thoreau Park in Sun Prairie’s Smith’s Crossing neighborhood on Saturday, July 16.
WisDOT project map for Highway 19 near Westmount

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation website states that improvements to this stretch of Highway 19/Windsor Street — including the intersection with Westmount Drive — scheduled to occur in fall of 2024 or early 2025. WisDOT will host a public involvement meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with a presentation at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Meadow View Elementary School, located at 200 N. Grand Ave.
Al Guyant

Guyant
David Virgell

Virgell
Faustina Bohling

Bohling
Mike Jacobs

Jacobs
Terry McIlroy

McIlroy

Tags