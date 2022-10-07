 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured hot

With stagnant state funding, Wisconsin school districts feel the pinch

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories examining school funding in Wisconsin.

When the Sun Prairie Area School District joins seven other districts in Dane County—and even more districts statewide—in asking voters to exceed the revenue cap for operating expenses, it won’t be alone.

Jill Underly

Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly speaks in 2021 at a Wisconsin Public Education Network annual summit, saying, “We graduated a class in 2020 that knew nothing but cuts.”
School spending

This chart shows how per-pupil spending in Wisconsin has failed to keep up with the other inflationary costs.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred