Dane County removed tens of thousands of tons of sludge from area waterways this year, as part of a two-prolonged effort to improve water quality and reduce the risk for flooding, County Executive Joe Parisi recently announced.

The onset of winter weather in December marked the end of the county's 2022 “Suck the Muck” efforts, with work happening this year within Six Mile Creek in the Town of Westport, between Waunakee and Middleton.

Saving the lakes

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi talks about the Dane County Suck the Muck project at Six Mile Creek in Westport, removing legacy sediment and the nutrients that have accumulated there, to prevent the flow into Lake Mendota. The project is one of several designed to improve water quality in the Madison area lakes. Clean Lakes Alliance hosted the Aug. 22 tour. An estimated 25,000 tons (or about 1,800 dump truck loads) of material will be removed from this section of Sixmile Creek, including an estimated 60,000 pounds of phosphorus contained in the accumulated sediment, according to a release from the county executive’s office.

