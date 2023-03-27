A Woodview Drive homeowner on March 14 received his second citation since Dec. 22 for public nuisances affecting health in connection with a complaint made to the City of Sun Prairie’s Building Inspection Department, according to a report from the department and Sun Prairie Municipal Court records.

“Our next door neighbor has a cat urine odor that is unbearable,” the complainant wrote about the house located at 563 Woodview Drive. “We can smell it from our driveway and it makes you sick to your stomach. We should not have to deal with this terrible smell. People walking by make comments all the time about the odor. We have been dealing with this problem for more than 10 years and we’ve had enough. We shouldn’t have to deal with this cat urine odor being emitted from this house and yard into our yard.”

