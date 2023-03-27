Volunteers poured drugs into plastic bags during the semi-annual Drug Take Back Day held on Saturday, Oct. 29 behind the Sun Prairie Municipal Building. The SPPD collected a total of 45 lbs. of medications and other substances that will be properly disposed of, according to Sun Prairie Police Lt. Ryan Cox. The spring event is set for Saturday, April 15.
A Woodview Drive homeowner on March 14 received his second citation since Dec. 22 for public nuisances affecting health in connection with a complaint made to the City of Sun Prairie’s Building Inspection Department, according to a report from the department and Sun Prairie Municipal Court records.
“Our next door neighbor has a cat urine odor that is unbearable,” the complainant wrote about the house located at 563 Woodview Drive. “We can smell it from our driveway and it makes you sick to your stomach. We should not have to deal with this terrible smell. People walking by make comments all the time about the odor. We have been dealing with this problem for more than 10 years and we’ve had enough. We shouldn’t have to deal with this cat urine odor being emitted from this house and yard into our yard.”
Court and police records indicate both citations were issued to Fred Frenczak. The Dec. 22 citation carried a $187 fine. District 1 Alder Steve Stocker also inquired about the most recent action taken by the Building Inspection Department.
“I’ve contacted everyone I know for help and it doesn’t seem to be of importance to anyone,” the complainant states in the report to the Building Inspection Department. “If they lived next to him it would be a different story. I do know he received a ticket for the smell this past year but that obviously hasn’t made a difference. Hoping someone can help my wife and I on this matter.”
The Building Inspection Department record indicates the complaint was filed March 8, with follow-up conducted by the department’s Josh Hussin later the same day and the citation issued March 14 through the Sun Prairie Police Department.
City Attorney Kathleen McDaniel has publicly indicated her office will be working with all city departments to place a higher priority on Building Inspection violations and enforcement than previous city attorneys have emphasized.
Drug Take Back Day set for April 15
The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) recently announced that on Saturday April 15 it will coordinate a Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative throughout Wisconsin.
The Prescription Drug Take Back Day goal is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal of prescription medications, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of these medications. Unused prescription medications in homes create a public health and safety concern, because they can be accidentally ingested, stolen, misused, and abused.
The SPPD has a 24-hour Med Drop Box located in the Main Street foyer between City Hall and the Sun Prairie Police Department’s East Precinct at 300 E. Main St. The Med Drop box is available for the safe disposal of all types of drugs.
Reach for The Star for more details about Drug Take Back Day as April 15 approaches.
More snow means more parking calls
The Sun Prairie Police Department investigated parking calls during the past week — especially with the 12.5 inches of snow that fell Friday, March 24 into Saturday March 25 — but continues to remind residents of ordinances governing when cars can be parked on city streets in the winter:
• Motorists should remember that through March 31, parking is not allowed on any designated snow route from midnight until 7 a.m.
Snow route violations carry a $50 fine and the regulations are enforced whether or not there is snow on the ground. Snow routes are indicated by white/red signs along those designated streets.
• Alternate Side Parking is available on Wyoming Avenue ONLY, which is in effect from Nov. 15 through March 31.
Snow Emergency Parking — When the city declares a snow emergency, parking is prohibited on any city street until the snow emergency has been canceled. Motorists can stay informed to confirm whether or not a snow emergency has been declared and if so, when it ends via sunprairiestar.com and the City of Sun Prairie website at https://www.cityofsunprairie.com/ .