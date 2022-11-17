On Friday, Nov. 11, Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser cut the ribbon to open Haven Park, the 44th park in the city located in Smith’s Crossing.
“It’s a small outlot that was originally dedicated to the city as open space, but Veridian Homes approached the City with a proposal to develop it into a small pocket park with two pickleball courts,” said Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom. “We are appreciative of our partnership with Veridian to meet the needs of our community.”
The park is 0.7 acres and contains two brand new pickleball courts, a sport that has grown widely popular across the country. According to Grissom, there are now 12 pickleball courts in the City of Sun Prairie.
“It’s exciting to be out here,” Esser said. “There is so much interest in pickleball it’s amazing. To have two courts here in this neighborhood is special. I think some day I’m going to have to get involved in pickleball.”
Maureen Crombie represents District 3 on the city council and said she is excited to have pickleball come to one of her neighborhoods.
“It’s another opportunity for the neighborhood to socialize, exercise, play and enjoy the neighborhood where they live,” Crombie said. “I’ve actually met a lot of my neighbors right here since the pickleball courts have been built.”
Crombie added that pickleball participation grew over 20% in the country just from 2019 to 2020.
“This is truly a neighborhood that sends a message that Smith’s Crossing is an excellent place to live,” Crombie said. “These pickleball courts improve the quality of life in this neighborhood.”