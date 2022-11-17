On Friday, Nov. 11, Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser cut the ribbon to open Haven Park, the 44th park in the city located in Smith’s Crossing.

“It’s a small outlot that was originally dedicated to the city as open space, but Veridian Homes approached the City with a proposal to develop it into a small pocket park with two pickleball courts,” said Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom. “We are appreciative of our partnership with Veridian to meet the needs of our community.”

