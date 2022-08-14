Home Run inn Pizza

 USDA FSIS

Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, of Woodbridge, Ill., is recalling approximately 13,099 pounds of frozen meat pizza product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Aug. 14, 2022.

The frozen meat pizzas were produced on June 6, 2022. The following product is subject to recall : 33.5-oz cartons containing “Home Run Inn CHICAGO'S PREMIUM PIZZERIA DELUXE SAUSAGE CLASSIC PIZZA” with “best by” date “12/03/22”.

