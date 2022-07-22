KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
7/23/22
8:00 AM Talk of the Town, After Words, 07-08-22
10:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-15-22
11:00 AM Sun Prairie News, 07-18-22
11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 07-21-2022
12:00 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Behind Disney Attractions
12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
1:00 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!
1:30 PM Parenting Game, Kids and Money Matters
2:00 PM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention
2:30 PM Colonial Club Commentator, July
3:05 PM How to Get Started with Genealogy, 06-28-22
4:40 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin
5:00 PM Sound of Sun Prairie, Thank You Show
6:00 PM Cory Barr Remembrance Ceremony, 7-10-2022
6:30 PM Meet the Candidates, State Assembly District 46
8:30 PM Weekly Chat, 07-15-22
9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22
9:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-15-22
10:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 07-18-22
10:30 PM Still Standing, Levesia Blocker
11:00 PM Reel Reviews, 07-21-2022
11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Behind Disney Attractions
7/24/22
8:00 AM Sacred Hearts, 07-17-2022
9:00 AM Peace Lutheran, 07-17-2022
10:00 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 07-17-2022
11:00 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 07-17-2022
12:00 PM Our Saviors Church, 07-17-2022
1:00 PM Victory Center Church, 07-17-22
2:00 PM Living in Victory, How to Stay Anointed
2:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 07-18-22
3:00 PM SPASD School Board, 07-11-22
5:00 PM BEAMS Awards 2022
6:30 PM Cory Barr Remembrance Ceremony, 7-10-2022
7:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22
7:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-15-22
8:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 07-18-22
8:30 PM Committee of the Whole, 07-19-22
10:00 PM Common Council, 07-19-22
11:30 PM Transit Commission, 07-20-22
7/25/22
8:00 AM Talk of the Town, After Words, 07-08-22
10:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-15-22
11:00 AM Sun Prairie News, 07-18-22
11:30 AM Weekly Chat, 07-15-22
12:00 PM Still Standing, Levesia Blocker
12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Kids and Money Matters
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Behind Disney Attractions
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 07-21-2022
3:30 PM Sustainability Committee, 07-21-22
5:00 PM Transit Commission, 07-20-22
6:00 PM SPASD Meetings Live, School Board
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 07-18-22
9:00 PM Sound of Sun Prairie, Thank You Show
10:00 PM BEAM Awards 2022
11:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22
7/26/22
8:00 AM Reel Reviews, 07-21-2022
8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-15-22
9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!
10:00 AM Parenting Game, Kids and Money Matters
10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention
11:00 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Nature Nanny
12:00 PM Colonial Club Commentator, July
12:35 PM Sun Prairie News, 07-18-22
1:00 PM Weekly Chat, 07-15-22
1:30 PM Meet the Candidates, State Assembly District 46
3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-15-22
4:00 PM City Meetings Live, Public Works Committee
5:00 PM City Meetings Live, Finance Committee
6:00 PM Cory Barr Remembrance Ceremony, 7-10-2022
6:30 PM Talk of the Town, State Assembly Forum, 07-22-22
8:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22
9:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 07-18-22
9:30 PM Still Standing, Levesia Blocker
10:00 PM Weekly Chat, 07-15-22
10:30 PM Cory Barr Remembrance Ceremony, 7-10-2022
11:00 PM Sound of Sun Prairie, Thank You Show.
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
7/23/22
8 AM The Tentacle Team
9:30 AM PotaFOE
11:30 AM WYKMWAM Crew
12:30 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent
2:00 PM Wolf Pack
3:30 PM Secret Sloth Society
5:30 PM Controversy Crew
6:30 PM The Masked Actors
8:30 PM Eight Electric Actors
10:30 PM Gryffindorians
7/24/22
8:00 AM PVMS Band, 05-05-22
9:00 AM PMMS Band, 2-21-22
10:00 AM PMMS Band, 05-10-22
11:00 AM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21
12:00 PM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21
1:00 PM PVMS 6th Grade Band, 12-2-21
1:30 PM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21
2:00 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21
2:30 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-06-20
3:00 PM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20
4:00 PM PMMS Band, 2-18-20
5:30 PM PVMS 7th Gr. Band, 2-17-20
6:00 PM PVMS 6th Gr. Band, 2-17-20
6:30 PM CHUMS 9th Gr. & SPHS Band, 12-16-19
7:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr. & SPHS Band, 12-16-19
8:30 PM PVMS Band, 12-5-19
9:00 PM PMMS Band, 12-5-19
9:30 PM CHUMS 9th Gr. Band, 5-22-19
10:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr. Band, 5-22-19
11:30 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 5-17-22
7/25/22
8:00 AM Library, Storytime
9:00 AM Library, Ocean Odyssey
9:30 AM Pets by Hanna
10:00 AM Jena’s Skits
10:30 AM Debate Club
11:30 AM Challenge Competition
12:00 PM Guide to Legend of Zelda
1:00 PM Video Game Play
1:30 PM Prairie Home Show
2:00 PM Adventures In Movie Making-1, 2022
2:30 PM Pack 879 Blue and Gold
3:00 PM DIY Candy
3:30 PM Adventures in Reporting, 2021
5:00 PM Adventures in Sports Production, 2021
7:00 PM Pool School News
7:30 PM Alice In Wonderland Play
8:00 PM Mockumentary of Cats
8:15 PM DIY — Fox Out of Clay
8:30 PM Adventures in Mobile Filmmaking, 2020
9:30 PM Adventures In Internet Videos, 2020
10:30 PM Crazy Yoga Positions
11:15 PM Slime Tutorial
11:30 PM Talent Show
7/26/22
8:00 AM The Ripple Effect
10:00 AM Warrior Kitties Crew
11:30 AM Bacon Makes it Better
1:00 PM The Squad
3:00 PM Kids Nine News Crew
5:00 PM Happy Mealers
7:00 PM Dab Police
8:30 PM Awkwardly Fluffy Llamas
10:00 PM Turtle Airplanes