Optimists donate KIDS-4 crew shirts

The Sun Prairie Media Center receives community support from individuals as well as civic organizations. For example, members of the Sun Prairie Optimist Club were at the Sun Prairie Media Center as the 2021-22 KIDS-4 participants received their crew t-shirts, which were donated by the Sun Prairie Optimist Club. In the photo are SPMC staffer Rachel Packard, Optimist Club members Kathleen Kelm and Maureen Crombie, several of the kids from the “Wolf Pack” crew, and Jeff Robbins and Colin Lessig from the SPMC.

 Contributed

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

7/16/22

8:00 AM Talk of the Town, After Words, 07-08-22

10:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-01-22

11:00 AM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 07-14-2022

12:00 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

1:00 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Garden Veggies

1:30 PM Parenting Game, Restorative Justice

2:00 PM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention

2:30 PM Colonial Club Commentator, July

3:05 PM Colonial Club, How to Avoid Scams

4:15 PM Juneteenth Art Project 2022

4:30 PM Juneteenth Celebration 2022

5:00 PM Chamber of Commerce, Find Calm Amidst the Chaos

6:00 PM Authentic Business Adventures, Nature Nanny

7:00 PM Cory Barr Remembrance Ceremony, 7-10-2022

7:30 PM Library, Irish Fiddle Concert

8:30 PM The Weekly Chat, 07-08-22

9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

9:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-01-22

10:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

10:30 PM Still Standing, Levesia Blocker

11:00 PM Reel Reviews, 07-14-2022

11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

7/17/22

8:00 AM Sacred Hearts, 07-10-2022

9:00 AM Peace Lutheran, 07-10-2022

10:00 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 07-10-2022

11:00 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 07-10-2022

12:00 PM Our Saviors Church, 07-10-2022

1:00 PM Victory Center Church, 07-10-22

2:00 PM Living in Victory, How to Stay Anointed

2:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

3:00 PM The Weekly Chat, 07-08-22

3:30 PM Cory Barr Remembrance Ceremony, 7-10-2022

4:00 PM SPASD School Board, 07-11-22

6:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

7:00 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-01-22

7:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

8:00 PM Public Library Board, 07-14-22

9:30 PM Tourism Commission, 07-14-22

10:30 PM Historical Library and Museum Board, 07-13-22

7/18/22

8:00 AM Talk of the Town, After Words, 07-08-22

10:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-01-22

11:00 AM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

11:30 AM The Weekly Chat, 07-08-22

12:00 PM Still Standing, Levesia Blocker

12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention

1:00 PM Parenting Game, Inspire Early Childhood

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Garden Veggies

2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 07-14-2022

3:30 PM Tourism Commission, 07-14-22

4:30 PM City Meetings Live, Utilities Commission

6:00 PM SPASD School Board, 07-11-22

8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

9:30 PM Cory Barr Remembrance Ceremony, 7-10-2022

10:00 PM Juneteenth Celebration 2022

10:30 PM The Weekly Chat, 07-08-22

11:00 PM Authentic Business Adventures, Nature Nanny

7/19/22

8:00 AM Reel Reviews, 07-14-2022

8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-15-22

9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Garden Veggies

10:00 AM Parenting Game, Inspire Early Childhood

10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention

11:00 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Nature Nanny

12:00 PM Colonial Club Commentator, July

12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

1:00 PM The Weekly Chat, 07-08-22

1:30 PM Cory Barr Remembrance Ceremony, 7-10-2022

2:00 PM Juneteenth Celebration 2022

2:30 PM Talk of the Town, After Words, 07-08-22

5:00 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-15-22

5:30 PM City Meetings Live, Committee of the Whole

7:00 PM City Meetings Live, Common Council

8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

9:30 PM Still Standing, Levesia Blocker

10:00 PM Chamber of Commerce, Find Calm Amidst the Chaos

11:00 PM Sustainable Transportation, 06-12-22

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

7/16/22

8:00 AM Adventures In Movie Making-1, 2022

8:30 AM PotaFOE

10:15 AM The Tentacle Team

11:30 AM Gryffindorians

1:00 PM Minecraft Maniacs

2:00 PM Banananana Boat

3:00 PM 8-Bit Crew

4:00 PM Gas Station Stop

5:30 PM Turtle Airplanes

7:15 PM Awkwardly Fluffy Llamas

8:45 PM The Squad

10:30 PM Warrior Kitties Crew

7/17/22

8:00 AM CHUMS Orchestra, 05-12-22

8:30 AM PVMS Orchestra, 05-10-22

9:00 AM All City Orchestra, 4-21-22

10:00 AM Elementary Orchestra, 2-28-22

10:30 AM CHUMS Orchestra, 3-1-22

11:15 AM PMMS Orchestra, 12-7-21

11:45 AM PMMS Orchestra, 2-17-22

12:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 2-17-22

1:00 PM PVMS Orchestra, 12-14-21

2:30 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 12-9-21

3:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 3-2-20

4:00 PM Elementary Orchestra, 3-2-20

4:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 3-2-20

5:00 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-27-20

5:45 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20

6:15 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20

6:45 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 5-20-19

7:15 PM Elementary Orchestra, 12-12-19

7:30 PM Orchestra Concert, 10-21-19

8:00 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22

8:30 PM PMMS Band, 05-10-22

9:30 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band, 02-21-22

10:00 PM PVMS 7th Gr Band, 2-21-22

10:30 PM PMMS Band, 2-21-22

11:15 PM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20

7/18/22

8:00 AM Adventures in Movie Making-2, 2018

8:30 AM Adventures in Reporting, 7-12-2018

9:30 AM Blue and Gold Banquet, 2-10-18

10:30 AM The Eli Show — Episode 1

11:00 AM Conspiracy Theories

11:30 AM Adventures In Reporting, 2020

12:45 PM Adventures in Movie Making-2, 2020

1:30 PM Adventures In Movie Making-2, 2021

2:00 PM DIY Candy

2:30 PM Guide to Legend of Zelda

3:15 PM Dog Adventures

3:30 PM Pack 879 Blue and Gold

4:00 PM Prairie Home Show

4:30 PM Video Game Play

5:00 PM Adventures In Movie Making-1, 2022

5:30 PM Adventures in Reporting, 2021

6:45 PM Adventures In Movie Making-1, 2021

7:30 PM Adventures in Sports Production, 2021

9:30 PM Sankofa, Student Projects 2020

10:15 PM Adventures in Animation 2019, Session 1

10:30 PM Adventures In Photography, 2019

11:00 PM Debate Club

7/19/22

8:00 AM Happy Mealers

9:45 AM How I Feed My Animals Daily

10:00 AM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers

11:30 AM Kit Cat

12:15 PM Sophie and Dad Interview

12:30 PM Gryffindorians

2:00 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew

2:45 PM Taking Care of Cooper

3:00 PM The Seal Squad

5:00 PM Eight Electric Actors

6:45 PM Dog Brushing

7:00 PM The Masked Actors

9:00 PM Controversy Crew

10:00 PM Secret Sloth Society

11:45 PM How to Make a Souffle