Dan Presser on Sun Prairie In Focus

Sun Prairie resident Dan Presser anchors “Sun Prairie In Focus,” a weekly newscast on Sun Prairie Media Center channel 983, KSUN. The program also airs weekly on 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio.

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

7/6/22

8:00 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

8:45 AM Juneteenth Art Project 2022

9:00 AM Municipal Court Live

10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-01-22

10:30 AM The Great Race, 06-23-22

11:00 AM Juneteenth Celebration 2022

11:30 AM Weekly Chat, 07-01-22

12:00 PM Still Standing, Nikyra McCann

12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention

1:00 PM Parenting Game, Restorative Justice

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!

2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Reedy Creek Improvement District

3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 07-01-22

3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-01-22

4:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

4:30 PM Traffic Signals Petition, 06-17-2022

4:50 PM Sustainable Transportation, 06-12-22,

5:45 PM Juneteenth Art Project 2022

6:00 PM Juneteenth Celebration 2022

6:30 PM Talk of the Town, Josh Clements

8:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

9:00 PM Weekly Chat, 07-01-22

9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

10:00 PM Parenting Game, Restorative Justice

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 07-01-22

11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Life Returns

7/7/22

8:00 AM Juneteenth Celebration 2022

8:30 AM City Meetings Live, Business Improvement District Board

9:30 AM The Great Race, 06-23-22

10:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, July

10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

11:10 AM Colonial Club, How to Avoid Scams

12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

1:00 PM Parenting Game, Restorative Justice

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!

2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Reedy Creek Improvement District

3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 07-01-22

3:30 PM Weekly Chat, 07-01-22

4:00 PM Authentic Business Adventures, Nature Nanny

5:00 PM Chamber of Commerce, Find Calm Amidst the Chaos

6:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

6:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-01-22

7:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

7:30 PM Municipal Court, 07-06-22

8:30 PM Committee of the Whole, 07-05-22

10:00 PM City Council, 07-05-22

11:30 PM Sun Prairie Utilities Commission, 6-20-2022

7/8/22

8:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, July

8:30 AM Summer Pet Wellness Tips with Dr. Marty Greer

9:05 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!

10:00 AM Parenting Game, Restorative Justice

10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention

11:00 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Nature Nanny

12:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-01-22

1:00 PM Talk of the Town, Josh Clements

3:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

3:30 PM Weekly Chat, 07-01-22

4:00 PM Still Standing, Nikyra McCann

4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Reedy Creek Improvement District

5:00 PM Reel Reviews, 07-07-2022

5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-01-22

6:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

6:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

7:00 PM Summer Pet Wellness Tips with Dr. Marty Greer

7:35 PM Landscape of Families Exhibit Opening

9:30 PM Weekly Chat, 07-01-22

10:00 PM Parenting Game, Restorative Justice

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 07-07-2022

11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Life Returns

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

7/6/22

8:00 AM Prairie Home Show

8:30 AM Video Game Play

9:00 AM How to Make a Souffle

9:15 AM Videos by Jordan

9:30 AM Guide to Legend of Zelda

10:15 AM News Interviews

10:30 AM Challenge Competition

11:00 AM DIY Candy

11:30 AM Adventures in Reporting, 2021

12:45 PM Adventures in Movie Making-2, 2020

1:30 PM Crazy Yoga Positions

2:15 PM Dog Brushing

2:30 PM Sankofa, Student Projects 2019

3:00 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020

4:00 PM KIDS-4 History Compilation

5:30 PM Ice Age Trail & Lunar Eclipse

6:00 PM Game Shows

7:15 PM Three Marker Challenge #1

8:00 PM How to Make Stop Motion Videos

9:00 PM Pets by Hanna

9:30 PM Interviews by Danny

10:00 PM Bowling and Comedy

10:30 PM Random Skits

11:00 PM Cooking Demonstration

11:30 PM Talent Show

7/7/22

8:00 AM Warrior Kitties Crew

9:30 AM Bacon Makes it Better

11:00 AM Kids Nine News Crew

1:00 PM Dab Police

2:30 PM Awkwardly Fluffy Llamas

4:00 PM The Ripple Effect

5:45 PM Turtle Airplanes

7:30 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent

9:00 PM Eight Electric Actors

10:45 PM Gas Station Stop

7/8/22

8:00 AM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 05-17-22

9:00 AM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 5-17-22

9:30 AM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 05-19-22

11:00 AM CHUMS Choir, 4-7-22

12:00 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21

1:00 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21

2:00 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

2:30 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21

3:30 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

4:00 PM All City Choir, 3-9-20

4:30 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-19-19

5:30 PM PMMS Choir, 12-17-19

6:00 PM PMMS Choir, 10-15-19

7:00 PM Prairie Home Show

7:30 PM PVMS Choir, 5-16-19

8:30 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 05-12-22

9:00 PM PVMS Orchestra, 05-10-22

9:30 PM All City Orchestra, 4-21-22

10:30 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 3-1-22

11:15 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-17-22

