KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
11/5/22
8:00 AM Talk of the Town, Taylor Brown, 09-28-22
9:15 AM Sun Prairie Star presents: Campaign 2022, District 46 Assembly
10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 10-21-22
10:30 AM Sun Prairie News, 11-01-22
11:00 AM Weekly Chat, Dia de Muertos
11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 11-03-2022
12:00 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic: The Fall Season at Disney
12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
1:00 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Holiday Brunch Ideas
1:30 PM Parenting Game, Single Dads
2:00 PM The Spot for Health, What is Alzheimer's
2:30 PM Colonial Club Commentator, November
3:00 PM Colonial Club, Agricultural History of Sun Prairie, 09-27-22
4:00 PM Rec Connect, 10-14-22
4:30 PM SPHS East Football vs Kettle Moraine, 11-04-22
7:45 PM SPHS West and PVMS Orchestra, 10-18-22
8:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 09-13-22
9:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-01-22
9:30 PM Front Porch, Protect Your M.E.A.T..
10:30 PM Still Standing, Broken to be Made Whole
11:00 PM Reel Reviews, 11-03-2022
11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic: The Fall Season at Disney
11/6/22
8:00 AM Sacred Hearts, 10-30-2022
9:00 AM Peace Lutheran, 10-30-2022
10:00 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 10-30-2022
11:00 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 10-30-2022
12:00 PM Our Saviors Church, 10-30-2022
1:00 PM Victory Center Church, 10-30-2022
2:00 PM Living in Victory, Encounter with the Holy Spirit
2:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-01-22
3:00 PM SPHS East Band, 10-20-22
4:00 PM SPASD School Board, 10-24-22
5:10 PM Culvers Ribbon Cutting, 10-17-22
5:30 PM WBA Foundation WI Gubernatorial Debate
6:30 PM WBA Foundation U.S. Senate Debate
7:30 PM Sun Prairie Star presents: Campaign 2022, District 46 Assembly
8:15 PM Budding Butterfly Ribbon Cutting, 10-05-22
8:30 PM Business Improvement District Board, 11-03-22
9:30 PM Common Council, 11-01-22
11:00 PM Committee of the Whole, Part 1, 11-01-22
11/7/22
8:00 AM Talk of the Town, Taylor Brown, 09-28-22
9:15 AM Sun Prairie Star presents: Campaign 2022, District 46 Assembly
10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 10-21-22
10:30 AM Sun Prairie News, 11-01-22
11:00 AM Prairie Jewelers, Art Fish
11:30 AM Weekly Chat, Dia de Muertos
12:00 PM Still Standing, Broken to be Made Whole
12:30 PM The Spot for Health, What is Alzheimer's
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Healing the Past
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Holiday Brunch Ideas
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic: The Fall Season at Disney
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 11-03-2022
3:30 PM Rec Connect, 10-14-22
4:00 PM WBA Foundation WI Gubernatorial Debate
5:00 PM WBA Foundation U.S. Senate Debate
6:00 PM SPASD School Board, 10-24-22
7:15 PM Sun Prairie Star presents: Campaign 2022, District 46 Assembly
8:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-01-22
8:30 PM SPHS East Football vs Kettle Moraine, 11-04-22
11:45 PM Budding Butterfly Ribbon Cutting, 10-05-22
11/8/22
8:00 AM Reel Reviews, 11-03-2022
8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 10-21-22
9:00 AM Sun Prairie Star presents: Campaign 2022, District 46 Assembly
10:00 AM WBA Foundation WI Gubernatorial Debate
11:00 AM WBA Foundation U.S. Senate Debate
12:00 PM Colonial Club Commentator, November
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-01-22
1:00 PM Sun Prairie Star presents: Campaign 2022, District 46 Assembly
2:00 PM WBA Foundation U.S. Senate Debate
3:00 PM WBA Foundation WI Gubernatorial Debate
4:00 PM Sun Prairie Star presents: Campaign 2022, District 46 Assembly
5:00 PM WBA Foundation U.S. Senate Debate
6:00 PM WBA Foundation WI Gubernatorial Debate
7:00 PM City Meetings Live, Plan Commission
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-01-22
9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 09-13-22
9:30 PM Still Standing, Broken to be Made Whole
10:00 PM SPHS East Band, 10-20-22
11:00 PM SPHS West and PVMS Orchestra, 10-18-22
11:40 PM Culvers Ribbon Cutting, 10-17-22
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
11/5/22
8:00 AM SPMC Summer Workshops 2022
2:45 PM WYKMWAM Crew
3:30 PM Wolf Pack
5:00 PM Secret Sloth Society
7:00 PM The Tentacle Team
8:30 PM Controversy Crew
9:30 PM The Masked Actors
11:30 PM Oliver Twist
11/6/22
8:00 AM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20
8:45 AM CHUMS Orchestra, 3-1-22
9:30 AM All City Orchestra, 4-21-22
10:30 AM CHUMS Orchestra, 05-12-22
11:00 AM PMMS Band, 05-10-22
12:00 PM SPMC Summer Workshops 2021
5:30 PM SPHS West and PVMS Orchestra, 10-18-22
6:15 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 05-17-22
7:00 PM PVMS Orchestra, 05-10-22
7:30 PM CHUMS Choir, 4-7-22
8:15 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22
9:30 PM Read Your Heart Out
11:00 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-28-22
11:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22
11/7/22
8:00 AM Oliver Twist
8:30 AM Video Game Play
9:00 AM Guide to Legend of Zelda
9:45 AM Northside, Fall Festival 2021
10:00 AM Mini-Might Hockey, 11-14-21
10:30 AM Prairie Home Show
11:15 AM Videos by Jordan
11:30 AM Challenge Competition
12:00 PM How to Make Slime
1:00 PM The Eli Show - Episode 3
1:30 PM Adventures in Animation-1, 7-19-2018
1:45 PM Adventures in Reporting, 7-12-2018
2:30 PM Makeover Challenge
3:30 PM Cooking with Cole & Trish
4:15 PM Things to do When You're Bored
4:30 PM Cafe Blues
5:00 PM Ice Age Trail & Lunar Eclipse
5:30 PM Three Marker Challenge #1
6:15 PM Hockey Interviews
6:30 PM SPMC Summer Workshops 2020
11/8/22
8:00 AM Dogs Eat Bacon
9:30 AM Turtle Airplanes
11:15 AM Super Swirly Skittles
1:00 PM Happy Mealers
2:45 PM Kit Cat
3:30 PM Awkwardly Fluffy Llamas
5:00 PM Dab Police
6:15 PM PotaFOE
8:00 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent
9:30 PM Secret Sloth Society
11:15 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew