Melissa Ratcliff and Andrew McKinney

District 46 Assembly District Candidates Melissa Ratcliff (left) and Andrew McKinney were interviewed separately for “Sun Prairie Star presents: Campaign 2022, District 46 Candidates,” a half-hour program airing currently on the city’s public access TV channel, KSUN, online at ksun.tv or on-demand on the Sun Prairie Media Center app or website.

 Contributed/KSUN

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

