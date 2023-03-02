A Sun Prairie entry is among 49 from 25 communities in the 2023 Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest, according to the Wisconsin Technology Council.
Chad Tjugum’s entry Rarities Market Inc. from Sun Prairie was among the first round entries announced March 1 in the 20th annual contest.
Contestants emerged in first-round competition involving an independent panel of about 70 judges organized through the Wisconsin Technology Council and its programs, the Tech Council Innovation Network and the Tech Council Investor Networks.
The semi-finalists are spread among four broad categories: advanced manufacturing (11), business services (13), information technology (15) and life sciences (10). Within those broad categories, plans range from green building materials to workforce solutions, and from medical innovation to software for security, management, education and more.
The 49 plans also represent the geographic diversity of Wisconsin, with 28 coming from outside the state’s two largest cities. Fifteen of 49 entrants are women; 13 represent people from diverse ethnic backgrounds.
“Trends reflected in the top 49 entries match up well with Wisconsin’s traditional and emerging strengths,” said Gary Frings, chairman of the WTC. “Good ideas come from all high-growth sectors of the economy and from all corners of the state.”
The 49 entries competing in Phase 2 of the contest will write 1,000-word executive summaries. Each summary describes the core product or service, defines the customer base, estimates the size of the market, identifies competition, lists members of the management team, and provides key financial data.
After Phase 2 judging is complete in late March, the 49 entries may be made available for inspection by accredited investors through the Tech Council Investor Networks, which includes angel networks, early-stage funds and corporate funds, among others. About two-dozen plans will tape a 15-minute pitch deck for judges in phase 3.
The top dozen contestants will give live presentations at the annual Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference May 31 in Milwaukee. Category winners, as well as the 2023 Grand Prize Winner, will be announced June 1 during the conference.
Sponsors, including major sponsor Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., are contributing cash, office space, legal assistance, accounting, marketing, social media management and more. About $2.5 million in cash and in-kind prizes have been awarded over time.