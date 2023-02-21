The Sun Prairie Public Works Committee recently authorized city staff to advertise 2023 City of Sun Prairie Capital Improvement Projects for bids.
City Engineering Director Tom Veith said the bids will return to the committee at a later date for review and approval.
The list of 2023 Capital Improvement Projects includes:
North Bird Street Reconstruction ProjectThe project limits will be from the Highway 151 Bridge to the north city limits approximately 200 feet north of Stonehaven Drive. The project window is tentatively set tot take place from April 24-Aug. 28.
The project will include new water main and services from the bridge to Tower Drive, new storm sewer from the detention basin to Schumann Street, new curb and gutter, crushed aggregate base course, bituminous concrete pavement, and new multi-purpose path on the west side.
The project will eliminate the existing medians on North Bird Street, but will include smaller medians at the intersections to provide a refuge area for pedestrians.
Some street closures associated with the project will occur and will be phased to avoid school traffic and to expedite access to local businesses.
For more information, contact City Staff Engineer Clint Christenson, by email at cchristenson@cityofsunprairie.com or by phone at 608-825-1170
Commercial Avenue Reconstruction ProjectThe project limits are from South Bird Street to Kroncke Drive, also resurfacing South Bird Street from Lothe Street to the concrete pavement north of Commercial Avenue and south of West Main Street.
Construction is set tentatively from April 24-Aug. 28, with an 80-calendar day construction period once construction commences.
The project will include new water main and services from the new curb and gutter, storm sewer re-alignment, crushed aggregate base course, sanitary sewer manhole replacements, bituminous concrete pavement, and new multi-purpose path on the west side.
The project will be constructed under local traffic only and will not allow through traffic for businesses not located in the area.
The multi-use path on the south side of Commercial Avenue will be replaced in a separate project in conjunction with this project.
For more information, contact Christenson by email at cchristenson@cityofsunprairie.com or call 608-825-1170.
O’Keeffe Avenue-Linnerud Drive Pavement Rehabilitation ProjectThe project limits are O’Keeffe Avenue from Sunfield Street south to the first roundabout and Linnerud Drive from O’Keeffe Avenue to Clarmar Drive.
The project window is tentatively from June 12-Aug. 28.
The project will include spot repairs to the existing curb and butter and sidewalk, extend the existing multi-purpose path from Hunter’sTrail to the north to Linnerud Drive on the east side of O’Keeffe Avenue. The project will include replacement of the existing asphalt pavement.
The project will be constructed under local traffic.
For more information, contact Michael Campos, P.E. via email at mcampos@cityofsunprairie.com or call 608-825-1170.
Clarmar Drive Sidewalk Extension ProjectThe project limits begin approximately 130 feet south of Echo Drive to Linnerud Drive on the east side of Clarmar Drive. This is to eliminate the gap in the sidewalk network along Clarmar Drive.
Construction is tentatively set from June 12-Aug. 28.
The project scope is to install a 5-foot sidewalk on the East side of Clarmar Drive to eliminate gap in sidewalk network.
The project will be constructed under local traffic.
For more information, contact Jeffrey Luther via email at jluther@cityofsunprairie.com or by phone at 608-825-1170.
Grove Street-East Main Street Multi-Use Path ReconstructionThe project limits include Robin Drive to East Main Street on the east side of Grove Street and from Grove Street to Wood Violet Lane on the south side of East Main Street.
Construction is scheduled tentatively from June 12-Sept. 29.
The project includes reconstruction of the existing multi-use paths along east side of Grove Street and south side of East Main Street. The project will be constructed under local traffic.
For more information, contact Andrew Minga via email at aminga@cityofsunprairie.com or by phone at 608-825-1170.