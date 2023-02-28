The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has proposed this single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Westmount Drive and Highway 19 on Sun Prairie’s west side. The proposal was recommended by the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee in a unanimous vote on Feb. 14. The intersection will go through final design in 2025 with a 2026 construction date, according to WisDOT.
Acting on staff and Public Works Committee recommendations, the Sun Prairie City Council’s Committee of the Whole on Feb. 21 authorized staff to proceed with an agreement to construct a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Westmount Drive and Highway 19.
City Engineering Director Tom Veith reported to alders during the meeting that with traffic signals explicitly removed from the options, a roundabout at Westmount Drive would be effective in lowering speeds and traffic calming, reducing conflict points and opportunities for higher speed accidents, providing pedestrian refuges for pedestrians and bike crossings a single lane of traffic, and creating safer turns both onto and off of Westmount Drive.
“This would provide a better overall, long-term design of this intersection for all modes of transportation than the [Highway Safety Improvement] project. The City Engineering and Transportation Departments support this solution and feel it is consistent with our Vision Zero goals and strategies,” Veith wrote in his report to alders.
Veith said that city staff recommends agreeing to partner with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation in the installation of a roundabout and allocate future funding in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan to cover the additional estimated cost of the construction.
A memo from Karla Knorr with WisDOT detailed the proposal of eliminating the original HSIP project, reallocating funds, and utilizing WisDOT’s asset management policies to perform additional predictive safety analysis that could increase the DOT allocation up to $1.95 million. The preliminary cost estimate of the roundabout indicates a construction cost of between $2.3 — $2.5 million.
Approval by alders means that construction will be scheduled for 2026 and WisDOT and city staffers would partner in presenting at a future public informational meeting in 2025.
The additional cost — roughly $550,000 — raised concerns of some alders. District 2 Alder Brent Eisberner said that while he agreed that roundabouts reduce crashes, he was concerned what might happen if the city’s portion of construction costs in 2026 exceeds the projected $550,000.
“The easiest answer is we don’t know,” Veith replied. But the city will have the option of increasing the contingency fees of up to 20%, or to reject all bids and re-bid the project if the overall project cost is too high.
Knorr, who attended the meeting virtually, said she felt good about the roundabout price estimate, but that if the price goes up, the city will need to agree to pay its share. If not, the project could be re-bid or the bid awarded at a later date.
District 4 Alder David Virgell — who attended a contentious meeting featuring WisDOT staff and area residents — said he believed the roundabout proposal made him feel better. “I think it’s fair,” Virgell said, adding that he believed a one-lane roundabout will be safer. “I think it’s a great compromise and I’m on board.”
Public Works Committee Chair and District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch also congratulated WisDOT and city staff for reaching an “excellent” solution to a difficult problem.
Jokisch made the motion to partner with WisDOT to allocate funding in the future Capital Improvement Plan to cover the cost of construction.
Despite more discussion about possible cost increases, City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer reminded alders that the Sun Prairie City Council will get a final opportunity when it approves the final agreement with WisDOT.