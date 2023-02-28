Acting on staff and Public Works Committee recommendations, the Sun Prairie City Council’s Committee of the Whole on Feb. 21 authorized staff to proceed with an agreement to construct a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Westmount Drive and Highway 19.

City Engineering Director Tom Veith reported to alders during the meeting that with traffic signals explicitly removed from the options, a roundabout at Westmount Drive would be effective in lowering speeds and traffic calming, reducing conflict points and opportunities for higher speed accidents, providing pedestrian refuges for pedestrians and bike crossings a single lane of traffic, and creating safer turns both onto and off of Westmount Drive.

Westmount Drive-Highway 19 roundabout

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has proposed this single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Westmount Drive and Highway 19 on Sun Prairie’s west side. The proposal was recommended by the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee in a unanimous vote on Feb. 14. The intersection will go through final design in 2025 with a 2026 construction date, according to WisDOT.

Tags