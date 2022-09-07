Sun Prairie United Methodist Church
People can donate whole blood and power red cells at the Sept. 13 blood drive at the Sun Prairie United Methodist Church (above), located at 702 North St.

American Legion Post 333 and Auxiliary Unit 333 will sponsor their final 2022 American Red Cross Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 1-6 p.m., in Fellowship Hall at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North St.

The Red Cross will be collecting whole blood and power red cells.

