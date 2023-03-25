Sun Prairie United Methodist Church
People can donate whole blood and power red cells at the April 11 blood drive at the Sun Prairie United Methodist Church (above), located at 702 North St.

The next American Red Cross Community Blood Drive sponsored by Sun Prairie American Legion and Auxiliary is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11, from 1-6 p.m. in Fellowship Hall at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North St.

The Red Cross will be collecting whole blood and double red cells.