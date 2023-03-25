The next American Red Cross Community Blood Drive sponsored by Sun Prairie American Legion and Auxiliary is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11, from 1-6 p.m. in Fellowship Hall at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North St.
The Red Cross will be collecting whole blood and double red cells.
Blood banks across the nation are reporting critical shortages because blood donor levels are lower now than they have ever been. These supply issues cause local hospitals across the country to make hard choices about who receives immediate treatment and who does not.
Every two seconds, a person in the US needs blood and/or platelets so banks must be kept as full as possible. Blood products are needed for everything from surgeries to traumatic injuries to cancer and sickle cell disease treatments, with roughly 29,000 units of red blood cells, 5,000 units of platelets, and 6,500 units of plasma required on a daily basis.
Voluntary donations of blood, platelets and plasma are required because they cannot be synthetically manufactured.
The Red Cross depends on the generosity of volunteers to ensure blood products are available when patients need them. Together with Peanuts, Red Cross reminds donors to put kindness into action and that it is cool to be kind and help save lives. Everyone who attends the April 11 Blood Drive will receive an exclusive Red Cross and Peanuts Joe Cool T-shirt, while supplies last.
Eligible donors with types O and B negative or A negative blood are encouraged to make a Power Red donation. Donating a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allows donors to maximize their impact.
Donoars may save time with RapidPass. Complete pre-donation reading and health history at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or with the Blood Donor App before an appointment. If you have eligibility questions, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Red Cross and the American Legion and Auxiliary appreciate the volunteers and supporters who have given their time and blood donations to enable Red Cross to continue to perform its lifesaving mission.