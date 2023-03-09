RIGHT: On Wednesday March 1, 2023, Armando Farias (center) received his Designation of Certified Professional Emergency Manager certificate from Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle (left) and Keith Hulbert, Iowa County Emergency Management Director and president of the Wisconsin Emergency Management Association (right) at the 2023 Wisconsin Governor’s Conference on Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue recently announced that paid-on-premise Firefighter Armando Farias has earned the Designation of Certified Professional Emergency Manager.
On Wednesday March 1, 2023, Farias received his certificate from Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle at the 2023 Wisconsin Governor’s Conference on Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
Farias completed the certification curriculum, which comprises 42 individual classes totaling 395.75 hours of class room and online trainings.
In order to receive his professional certification, Farias sat for, and passed, an exam at the conclusion of his course work.
The designation as a Certified Emergency Manager (CEM) verifies an advanced level of knowledge, skills and abilities to effectively manage a comprehensive emergency management program. As a CEM, Farias has proven to have a working knowledge of all the basic tenets of emergency management including mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery.
Farias has worked tirelessly for more than four years to earn this certification. He accomplished this certification in addition to a full time job, a growing family, and serving his community as a paid-on-premise Firefighter for Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue.
Farias is already putting his skills to use as an integral part of the City of Sun Prairie Emergency Management Team.