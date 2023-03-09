Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue recently announced that paid-on-premise Firefighter Armando Farias has earned the Designation of Certified Professional Emergency Manager.

On Wednesday March 1, 2023, Farias received his certificate from Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle at the 2023 Wisconsin Governor’s Conference on Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

RIGHT: On Wednesday March 1, 2023, Armando Farias (center) received his Designation of Certified Professional Emergency Manager certificate from Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle (left) and Keith Hulbert, Iowa County Emergency Management Director and president of the Wisconsin Emergency Management Association (right) at the 2023 Wisconsin Governor’s Conference on Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

