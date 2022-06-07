Jeromey Hodsdon has assumed the role of reporter at The Sun Prairie Star, effective June 6, 2022.
He comes to The Star after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, advertising and media studies from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in May. The recent college graduate was born and raised in Sun Prairie, and graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 2018.
During his time at UW-Milwaukee, he was a reporter for Media Milwaukee and the sports editor for the UWM Post, UW-Milwaukee’s student publications. He covered NCAA Division I athletics, including the UW-Milwaukee Men’s Basketball Team led by 2022 NBA Draft candidate Patrick Baldwin Jr.
He won first place for 2021 best collegiate online news story at the Milwaukee Press Club Awards for his coverage of the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial in Kenosha. Recently, he had the opportunity to travel with classmates to Puerto Rico to cover current issues such as gentrification, rise in cryptocurrency, statehood and Hurricane Maria recovery/aftermath.
He finished a semester-long internship with the Waukesha Freeman and West Bend Daily News where he got crucial experience working in a newsroom covering human interest stories, breaking news and schools. He also freelances for RotoWire, writing fantasy MLB and NCAA Basketball articles.
The 22-year-old spends his free time playing and watching sports. He has bowled competitively since he was four years old. Prairie Lanes has been a second home to him over the last two decades. He won the High School State Bowling Championship as a freshman in 2015 and finished runner up in 2016 and 2017. He was a part of the Sun Prairie High School Varsity Bowling Team that won State in 2015 and 2016 and Nationals in 2017 and 2018. In addition, he was a second team All-American his sophomore year in college for UW-Milwaukee. He also spent his childhood playing baseball and basketball. Whether it’s bowling in competitive tournaments or just throwing a frisbee with friends, he likes to be active.
He watches a variety of sports. His favorite teams are the Wisconsin Badgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Kraken and his favorite golfer is Xander Schauffele.