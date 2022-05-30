A balmy Monday, May 30th, with stiff breezes and temperatures in the 80s couldn’t keep the crowds away from Main Street to see the return of the Sun Prairie Memorial Day Parade.
The weather also encouraged attendance at the Sun Prairie Area Veterans Memorial where VFW Post 9362 presented the Memorial Day Ceremony.
“We are here today because we recognize that there is a value to the lives expended in defense of our nation,” remarked Senior Master Sgt. Jason Walker, representing the 115th Fighter Wing in Madison.
“Those we commemorate today were sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, siblings, friends and members of our communities across this nation,” Walker added. “Losing these heroes is more than a battlefield statistic — it is a real and devastating impact to the loved ones back home.”
Walker, who also is VFW Post 9362’s Adjutant, called on everyone to take time every day to thank those who gave their lives for the United States.
“Their lives were cut short in their prime,” Walker added.
“It’s hard to imagine the great things those lives may have gone onto accomplish — the diseases they may have cured, the parents they might have made, the books they might have written and they differences they might have made in their families and communities,” Walker added. “It’s hard to fathom.”
But it is also difficult to imagine where the nation would be without their sacrifices, Walker said.
“As long as our nation endures,” Walker said, “this debt cannot be repaid.”
Pointing out that the U.S. recently ended its military operation in Afghanistan, Walker said he did not wish to debate the politics of the withdrawal.
Some service members deployed there returned home, while others did not.
“A change in the direction of our nation’s diplomatic goals,” Walker said, “does not change the value of our military service in Afghanistan and it does not cheapen the price paid by those who lost their lives in Afghanistan.”
Walker recalled the sacrifices made by Wisconsinites in pursuit of freedom: Tens of thousands of state soldiers have died dating back to the Civil War when volunteer soldiers — the ancestors of the Wisconsin National Guard — engaged in some of the war’s most ferocious fighting.
During the battles of World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, Wisconsin soldiers continued to lay down their lives in defense of freedom.
“Until we reach that day when war has become obsolete,” Walker said, “the security of our nation will continue to be purchased by the blood of those who serve our country.”
Telling stories and remembering the war dead is not enough, Walker added.
“We therefore must resolve to preserve that for which they fought and died,” Walker said. “We can resolve not to squander what they have purchased with their very lives. We’ve been given a sacred gift by virtue of being Americans.
“Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, the opportunity to make tomorrow better than today is a legacy that remains available to us,” Walker added.
“Our honored dead have secured this gift for us and ensured that it is passed on to each successive generation through their sacrifices,” Walker said.
Because of that gift, Walker called on every person listening to his remarks to be part of a nation that is worth fighting for and worth dying for.
“In so doing,” Walker added, “we will be a nation that is worth living for as well,” Walker said.
“On this Memorial Day, let us — as a nation — recommit to building and maintaining a nation worthy of the sacrifices of our sons and daughters who likewise believed the gift of America was one worth fighting and dying for,” Walker said.
VFW Post 9362 Commander Tim Bryhan told a story about a private in boot camp who had barely read a word of English in school and had to read military regulations and understand them before he left boot camp. The platoon got him through that 1987 boot camp, Bryhan said, and mentioned that he did not see him again until well after retirement.
One day, while watching a drill, a familiar voice addressed him: It was the private who hadn’t known how to read. He thanked Bryhan for teaching him not only what to do to finish boot camp, but also a work ethic. Bryhan said the soldier used that work ethic to finish college and return to military service.
American Legion Unit 333 Auxiliary President Charlene Pulham saluted the sacrifices of Blue Star families (those whose children are active duty military personnel) and Gold Star families (those whose sons or daughters died in military service).
Badger Girls State representatives read Flanders Field and Flowers of Remembrance, and Unit 33 Auxiliary Chaplain Linda McCafferty explained the meaning behind Post 9362’s Prisoners of War/Missing in Action table inside the VFW Post 9362.
VFW Post 9362 Chaplain Mike Leahan read the names of those from Sun Prairie who died in military service and the service was over after a gun salute and the performing of “Taps.”
While they didn’t address many of the issues facing the country or the military, some of the speakers left audience members with the same or similar words: “Have a blessed Memorial Day — and may God continue to bless America.”