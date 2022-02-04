KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
2/9/22
8 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
8:40 AM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?
9 AM Municipal Court Live
10 AM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 01-26-22
10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22
11 AM Groundhog Day 2022
11:30 AM Authentic Business Adventures, IH Concepts
12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep
1 PM Parenting Game, Financial Goals
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays
2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto
3 PM Reel Reviews, 02-03-2022
3:35 PM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 1-26-22
4:05 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-7-22
4:30 PM City Meetings Live, Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission
6 PM Groundhog Day 2022
6:30 PM City Meetings Live, Historical Library and Museum Board
8 PM SPHS Girls Basketball vs Janesville Parker, 2-8-22
9:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22
10 PM Parenting Game, Financial Goals
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 02-03-2022
11:05 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Cat-Women of the Moon
2/10/22
8 AM City Meetings Live, Tourism Commission
9 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-26-22
9:30 AM Groundhog Day 2022
10 AM Colonial Club Commentator, Feb 2022
10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
11:10 AM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?
11:25 AM Author Interview, David Benjamin, 01-20-22
12 PM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-07-22
1 PM Parenting Game, Financial Goals
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays
2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto
3 PM Reel Reviews, 02-03-2022
3:35 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?
3:55 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 01-21-22
6 PM City Meetings Live, Public Library Board
6:30 PM TNL, 2-10-22
7:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-07-22
8 PM Municipal Court, 02-09-22
9 PM Public Works Committee, 02-08-22
10 PM Plan Commission, 02-08-22
2/11/22
8 AM Colonial Club Commentator, Feb 2022
8:30 AM Groundhog Day 2022
9 AM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays
10 AM Parenting Game, Financial Goals
10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep
11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, IH Concepts
12 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-7-22
12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 1-26-22
1 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 01-21-22
3:05 PM SPHS Boys Basketball vs Beloit Memorial, 02-10-22
4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto
5 PM Reel Reviews, 02-10-2022
5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-26-22
6 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-07-22
6:25 PM SPMC Volunteer Appreciation 2021
7:10 PM Live, SPHS Boys Basketball vs Madison Memorial
9 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 01-12-22
9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-07-22
10 PM Parenting Game, Financial Goals
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 02-10-2022
11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Cat-Women of the Moon
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
2/9/22
8 AM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21
9 AM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21
10 AM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
10:30 AM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21
11:30 AM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
12 PM All City Choir, 3-9-20
12:30 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-19-19
1:30 PM PMMS Choir, 12-17-19
2 PM PVMS Choir, 12-10-19
2:30 PM PMMS Choir, 10-15-19
3:15 PM PVMS Choir, 5-16-19
4 PM CHUMS Choir, 4-11-19
5:30 PM PVMS 6th Grade Band, 12-2-21
6 PM Youth Basketball, 1-30-22
7 PM Groundhog Day 2022
7:30 PM Mini-Might Hockey, 11-14-21
8 PM PVMS, Aladdin Kids
9:30 PM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21
10:30 PM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21
11 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21
2/10/22
8 AM Banananana Boat
9 AM Bacon Makes it Better
10:30 AM Kids Nine News Crew
12:30 PM Dab Police
2 PM Awkwardly Fluffy Llamas
3:30 PM Dogs Eat Bacon
5 PM Stupendous Squirrels
6:30 PM Thursday Night Live show
6:30 PM TNL, 2-10-22
7:15 PM Live, SPHS Boys Basketball vs Beloit Memorial
9 PM Thursday Night Live, 02-10-22
9:30 PM Turtle Airplanes
11:15 PM Kit Cat
2/11/22
8 AM Sun Prairie Library Tour
8:30 AM Library, Small Fry Storytime
9 AM Miller and Mike
10 AM Library, Storytime
10:30 AM Kidsplay
11:30 AM Ken Lonnquist
12:30 PM DIY Candy
1 PM Alice In Wonderland Play
1:30 PM Interviews in 2020 by Danny
2 PM Adventures In Reporting, 2020
3:30 PM Crazy Yoga Positions
4:15 PM Sankofa, Student Projects, 2020
5 PM Old Junk Street Show
5:30 PM Adventures In Internet Videos, 2020
6:30 PM Challenge Competition
7 PM Youth Basketball, 1-30-22
8 PM Mini-Might Hockey, 11-14-21
8:30 PM How to Make Stop Motion Videos
9:30 PM Adventures in Reporting
10:45 PM Jena's Skits
11 PM Pets by Hanna
11:30 PM The Eli Show - Episode 3