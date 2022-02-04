Sun Prairie Media Center (SPMC)

The Sun Prairie Media Center — home to KSUN and KIDS-4 public access cable TV channels and 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio — is located on the east end of the Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive.

 Sun Prairie Media Center/

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

2/9/22

8 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

8:40 AM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?

9 AM Municipal Court Live

10 AM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 01-26-22

10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22

11 AM Groundhog Day 2022

11:30 AM Authentic Business Adventures, IH Concepts

12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep

1 PM Parenting Game, Financial Goals

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays

2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

3 PM Reel Reviews, 02-03-2022

3:35 PM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 1-26-22

4:05 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-7-22

4:30 PM City Meetings Live, Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission

6 PM Groundhog Day 2022

6:30 PM City Meetings Live, Historical Library and Museum Board

8 PM SPHS Girls Basketball vs Janesville Parker, 2-8-22

9:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22

10 PM Parenting Game, Financial Goals

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 02-03-2022

11:05 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Cat-Women of the Moon

2/10/22

8 AM City Meetings Live, Tourism Commission

9 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-26-22

9:30 AM Groundhog Day 2022

10 AM Colonial Club Commentator, Feb 2022

10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

11:10 AM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?

11:25 AM Author Interview, David Benjamin, 01-20-22

12 PM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep

12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-07-22

1 PM Parenting Game, Financial Goals

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays

2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

3 PM Reel Reviews, 02-03-2022

3:35 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?

3:55 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 01-21-22

6 PM City Meetings Live, Public Library Board

6:30 PM TNL, 2-10-22

7:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-07-22

8 PM Municipal Court, 02-09-22

9 PM Public Works Committee, 02-08-22

10 PM Plan Commission, 02-08-22

2/11/22

8 AM Colonial Club Commentator, Feb 2022

8:30 AM Groundhog Day 2022

9 AM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays

10 AM Parenting Game, Financial Goals

10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep

11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, IH Concepts

12 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-7-22

12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 1-26-22

1 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 01-21-22

3:05 PM SPHS Boys Basketball vs Beloit Memorial, 02-10-22

4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

5 PM Reel Reviews, 02-10-2022

5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-26-22

6 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-07-22

6:25 PM SPMC Volunteer Appreciation 2021

7:10 PM Live, SPHS Boys Basketball vs Madison Memorial

9 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 01-12-22

9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-07-22

10 PM Parenting Game, Financial Goals

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 02-10-2022

11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Cat-Women of the Moon

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

2/9/22

8 AM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21

9 AM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21

10 AM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

10:30 AM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21

11:30 AM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

12 PM All City Choir, 3-9-20

12:30 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-19-19

1:30 PM PMMS Choir, 12-17-19

2 PM PVMS Choir, 12-10-19

2:30 PM PMMS Choir, 10-15-19

3:15 PM PVMS Choir, 5-16-19

4 PM CHUMS Choir, 4-11-19

5:30 PM PVMS 6th Grade Band, 12-2-21

6 PM Youth Basketball, 1-30-22

7 PM Groundhog Day 2022

7:30 PM Mini-Might Hockey, 11-14-21

8 PM PVMS, Aladdin Kids

9:30 PM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21

10:30 PM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21

11 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21

2/10/22

8 AM Banananana Boat

9 AM Bacon Makes it Better

10:30 AM Kids Nine News Crew

12:30 PM Dab Police

2 PM Awkwardly Fluffy Llamas

3:30 PM Dogs Eat Bacon

5 PM Stupendous Squirrels

6:30 PM Thursday Night Live show

6:30 PM TNL, 2-10-22

7:15 PM Live, SPHS Boys Basketball vs Beloit Memorial

9 PM Thursday Night Live, 02-10-22

9:30 PM Turtle Airplanes

11:15 PM Kit Cat

2/11/22

8 AM Sun Prairie Library Tour

8:30 AM Library, Small Fry Storytime

9 AM Miller and Mike

10 AM Library, Storytime

10:30 AM Kidsplay

11:30 AM Ken Lonnquist

12:30 PM DIY Candy

1 PM Alice In Wonderland Play

1:30 PM Interviews in 2020 by Danny

2 PM Adventures In Reporting, 2020

3:30 PM Crazy Yoga Positions

4:15 PM Sankofa, Student Projects, 2020

5 PM Old Junk Street Show

5:30 PM Adventures In Internet Videos, 2020

6:30 PM Challenge Competition

7 PM Youth Basketball, 1-30-22

8 PM Mini-Might Hockey, 11-14-21

8:30 PM How to Make Stop Motion Videos

9:30 PM Adventures in Reporting

10:45 PM Jena's Skits

11 PM Pets by Hanna

11:30 PM The Eli Show - Episode 3

