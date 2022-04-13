The Board and Trustees of the Sun Prairie Cemetery Association recently announced the 170th Annual meeting will be held on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the historical Crosse House, located at 133 W Main St. in Sun Prairie.
In July 1850, a group of Sun Prairie pioneers met for the purpose of establishing a cemetery. At that meeting, the following men were elected as trustees of the Cemetery Association: Timothy Cory, Moses Rowley, William Eldridge, Charles Peaslee, Benjamin Knight, John Myers, and Charles Bird.
Silas Smith was elected Chair, and William Angell was elected Secretary. Josiah Hale, a land speculator, donated the original three acres of land. Today, the cemetery has 4.21 acres, more than 2,000 burials, and only 70 plots remain available.
The Sun Prairie Cemetery Association has had an annual meeting every year for 170 years with the exception of 1862, which was probably due to the Civil War. Col. William H. Angell was Secretary for 50 years.
Currently, Lisa Wolf-Peterson is President; Kevyn Quamme, Vice President; Jan Thompson, Secretary; Steve Sheid, Treasurer; Linda Martin, Archivist; and John Hoepker, Sexton.
Anyone who owns or has inherited plots in Sun Prairie Cemetery are members of the Cemetery Association, and may vote at the cemetery association's annual meeting.
For more information about the association or the annual meeting, contact Quamme by phone at 608-209-3842, or Hoepker at 608-287-8210.