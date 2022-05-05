It’s almost as if the weather knew it was time for the Sun Prairie Farmers Market to begin the outdoor season.
With the market scheduled to open this Saturday, May 7, at 7 a.m. around Cannery Square and south along Market Street in downtown Sun Prairie, temperatures are expected to reach the 60s and include some sunshine.
The market will also be graced by members of the Sun Prairie High School Jazz Band — one of 13 musical acts expected to perform during the market season, according to Sarah Wells, who enters her second full year as manager of the Sun Prairie Farmers Market each Saturday.
What’s new at the market?• Vendors. Crave Brothers Cheese will be an infrequent visitor to the market this year. “The first Saturday in June, one day in July, one day in August and one day in September,” Wells said about the Crave Brothers coming to the market.
The Crave Brothers were a popular attraction last June, during June Dairy Month, when the Bank of Sun Prairie also offered the opportunity for visitors to make their own butter.
A couple of new vegetable vendors and a couple of new bakers will also be at the market, Wells said.
• Groups and sponsors. Wells said there will be several special event days at the market, beginning with Sun Prairie Moves, a group that will present Bike to the Market Day on May 21, sponsored by The Loft at 132.
The Bank of Sun Prairie will sponsor Dairy Day. Alice in Dairyland will make an appearance from 10 a.m. to noon.
On July 16, Beans n Cream will sponsor Kids Day, where the Explore Children’s Museum will present activities for kids.
On August 7-13, in honor of National Farmers Market week, Salvatore’s will sponsor the Sun Prairie Farmers Market give away of 100 totes.
Forever Yours Jewelry is sponsoring Dog Day on Saturday, Aug. 27. Although there are some details remaining to be worked out for some of the events, Wells said it will likely involve a photo booth or other ways to make sure every dog has its day.
Youth and Agriculture Day takes place Sept. 16, sponsored by Brooks Tractor. “They’ll have some equipment there that day for people to check out,” Wells said. “And then we’ll have hopefully various youth agriculture groups there set up with a table so people can just see all the different things that the youth are doing in agriculture, like 4 H groups.”
One Community Bank sponsors Halloween at the Market on Saturday, Oct. 29, which is also the market’s final day of the outdoor season.
• SNAP Food Card acceptance. Although it will not be up and running the first week, SNAP food card payments will also be accepted at the Sun Prairie Farmers Market, which was only recently approved as a SNAP vendor. “We hope to have that up and running in the next couple weeks, so it won’t be ready for the first market, but we hope very, very soon,” Wells said. “It’s creating greater access to local food for even more people in our community.”
Returning to the marketReturning vendors include the ever-popular Beans ’n Cream Coffeehouse, offering artisan baked breads, fresh pastries, coffee, and lemonade; Cassoulet, which offers freezer meals made with local ingredients in sizes that serve 2, 4 and 6;
Calico Confections, a home-based all-scratch bakery offering a variety of baked goods including mousse cakes, cupcakes, specialty cakes, cookies, bars, cheesecakes, quick breads, breakfast pastries and more (including gluten free options); Macaroons by Sims, selling delicious French macarons, home baked, in various flavors and colors to choose from, gluten free; and Doug Jenks Honey, which sells honey, varietal honey — including buckwheat, cranberry and wild flower, honey mustard, creamed honey, comb honey, honey candy, honey taffy, lip balm, soap, natural and flavored honey sticks, bees wax, maple syrup, and sorghum.
And don’t forget about the Sun Prairie Public Library, which will also be returning with its Dream Bus to offer kids books to check out, the ability to sign up for a new library card and more during select Saturdays.
“If anybody has a non-profit that they would like to set up a booth and share their information about their organization, they can send me an email,” Wells said, referring to booth space at the market. “I’ve got dates filling up, but there’s still a few open dates if anyone is interested in that.”
Breaking out of the unknownEven entering her second season at Sun Prairie Farmers Market manager, Wells said she remains surprised by one thing: Some residents don’t know Sun Prairie has a farmers market.
“Yeah, that still surprises me, every time — that there’s people that are in our community that still don’t know, the great market that we have every week, all year round, usually, and all of the great things that you can get locally,” Wells said. “There are so many local goods that you can get at the market each week.”
Questions about the Sun Prairie Farmers Market? Contact Wells via email at swells@cityofsunprairie.com.