A new Sun Prairie Historical Society exhibit honoring the agricultural history of the Sun Prairie area — including this photo of a woman at a pea truck — will open at Thursday, June 16 at The Crosse House.
A new exhibit from the Sun Prairie Historical Society at The Crosse House, which is located just west of Sun Prairie Utilities at 133 W. Main St., will include contributions from many notable Sun Prairie area farming families.
A Sun Prairie agricultural exhibit is coming to the historic Dr. Crosse House to recognize the importance and impact the farming community had on Sun Prairie’s growth and development.
The Sun Prairie Historical Society is hosting multiple displays celebrating the history and heritage of family farms. Family farms participating include Renk, Statz, Rademacher and Bradley.
The Crosse House, located at 133 W. Main St., will have public viewing times Thursdays and Fridays, June 16, 17 and 23, 24 from 1-5 p.m., and Saturdays, June 18 and 25, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Admission is free.
Peter Curran, author of “When I Listened to a Farmer,” is holding a book signing during the exhibit’s opening day, June 16. He is sharing his experiences of what he calls “human accomplishments” of “rugged-handed-aproned-tacticians and wind-born-bold-thinking Americans” who make up farmers.
A display on site will feature a collection of more than 40 photographs from a June, 1937 collection taken by the U.S. Farm Security Administration of the field and factory work associated with the Oconomowoc Canning Company canning process and pea harvest. In addition, there is a display that takes you inside a farmhouse to see various household items from lanterns to crocks. There will be a collection of agricultural toys including tractors, balers, corn planters and corn pickers.
Lastly, a collection of Dane County Books that feature the ownership of farm properties in Sun Prairie, Bristol, Burke, Medina, York, and Windsor townships dating back to 1862, will also be part of the exhibit.
To celebrate Dairy Month, there will be popular cheeses and cheese curds for sale from a recognized local supplier during the display times.
Joe Chase from the Sun Prairie Historical Society can be reached at 608-438-9736 for more information.