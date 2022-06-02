Join the Sun Prairie Farmers Market and Wisconsin’s Alice in Dairyland in celebrating June Dairy Month at the Second Annual Dairy Day Market sponsored by The Bank of Sun Prairie. The Dairy Day Market boasts a day full of fun dairy activities.

The Sun Prairie Farmers Market takes place on Market Street and Cannery Place around Cannery Square Park from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Stop by to grab a free scoop of Sassy Cow ice cream (while supplies last), shop local cheese from Crave Brothers Cheese, visit with local 4Her’s from Happy Hikers 4H club, learn how to make your own butter at our butter making station, shop special dairy-themed treats from local vendors (such as cream puffs), visit the library Dream Bus from 8-10 a.m., take in a musical performance from Ed Ford from 9-11 a.m., and enjoy a special appearance from Alice in Dairyland from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

The Sun Prairie Farmers’ Market is proud to present a fantastic lineup of local farmers, artisan food producers, and makers from the surrounding local area this 2022 Market season. These vendors have dedicated an enormous amount of time and effort to bring our community the highest quality products around.

The vendors for the 2022 season include:

Acres Woodworks

Ann in a Jam, LLC

Ave Regina Farms and Orchard

Bauman’s Natural Meats

Beans ‘n Cream Coffeehouse

Bevvy Bike, LLC (doing business as Lucca and Livvy Premium Beverages)

Bri’ Fresh Bakes

Burr Oak Gardens, LLC

Calico Confections

Cassoulet

Columbus Discovery Orchard

Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, LLC

Dapper Dog Provisions, LLC

Dell Prairie Kettle Corn LLC

Doug Jenks Honey

Emerald Meadows Family Farm

Granger Girls

Great Harvest Bread Company

HEMP HAVEN FARMS, LLC

Hermsdorf Farms

Jete for Joy Candle Co.

Kettle Korn By Matty, LLC

Kidd Gardens

Maas Concrete Ornaments LLC

Macarons Boutique by Sim

Maynard Pribbenow

Muddy Paws

New Roots Farm

Oliver-Twists

Porters Prairie Poultry

Restoration Soap & Bodycare LLC

Supreme Seafood South

The Baker’s Table of Sun Prairie

The Tailgate Foodie

VamMeej S. Yang

Wells Farms

Wildlife Preserves

Woofers Real Treats

Follow the Sun Prairie Farmers Market on Facebook and Instagram for weekly updates or changes or visit www.sunprairiemarket.com. The 2022 outdoor market is scheduled to run from May 7 to Oct. 29 and will be on Market Street and around Cannery Square Park for all markets.

Extend your stay in Downtown Sun Prairie by visiting the businesses and organizations that are opening early or offering special promotions. For more information on the Opening Day festivities in Downtown Sun Prairie visiting — https://www.facebook.com/events/496050708087528.