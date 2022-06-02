Join the Sun Prairie Farmers Market and Wisconsin’s Alice in Dairyland in celebrating June Dairy Month at the Second Annual Dairy Day Market sponsored by The Bank of Sun Prairie. The Dairy Day Market boasts a day full of fun dairy activities.
The Sun Prairie Farmers Market takes place on Market Street and Cannery Place around Cannery Square Park from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Stop by to grab a free scoop of Sassy Cow ice cream (while supplies last), shop local cheese from Crave Brothers Cheese, visit with local 4Her’s from Happy Hikers 4H club, learn how to make your own butter at our butter making station, shop special dairy-themed treats from local vendors (such as cream puffs), visit the library Dream Bus from 8-10 a.m., take in a musical performance from Ed Ford from 9-11 a.m., and enjoy a special appearance from Alice in Dairyland from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
The Sun Prairie Farmers’ Market is proud to present a fantastic lineup of local farmers, artisan food producers, and makers from the surrounding local area this 2022 Market season. These vendors have dedicated an enormous amount of time and effort to bring our community the highest quality products around.
The vendors for the 2022 season include:
Acres Woodworks
Ann in a Jam, LLC
Ave Regina Farms and Orchard
Bauman’s Natural Meats
Beans ‘n Cream Coffeehouse
Bevvy Bike, LLC (doing business as Lucca and Livvy Premium Beverages)
Bri’ Fresh Bakes
Burr Oak Gardens, LLC
Calico Confections
Cassoulet
Columbus Discovery Orchard
Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, LLC
Dapper Dog Provisions, LLC
Dell Prairie Kettle Corn LLC
Doug Jenks Honey
Emerald Meadows Family Farm
Granger Girls
Great Harvest Bread Company
HEMP HAVEN FARMS, LLC
Hermsdorf Farms
Jete for Joy Candle Co.
Kettle Korn By Matty, LLC
Kidd Gardens
Maas Concrete Ornaments LLC
Macarons Boutique by Sim
Maynard Pribbenow
Muddy Paws
New Roots Farm
Oliver-Twists
Porters Prairie Poultry
Restoration Soap & Bodycare LLC
Supreme Seafood South
The Baker’s Table of Sun Prairie
The Tailgate Foodie
VamMeej S. Yang
Wells Farms
Wildlife Preserves
Woofers Real Treats
Follow the Sun Prairie Farmers Market on Facebook and Instagram for weekly updates or changes or visit www.sunprairiemarket.com. The 2022 outdoor market is scheduled to run from May 7 to Oct. 29 and will be on Market Street and around Cannery Square Park for all markets.
Extend your stay in Downtown Sun Prairie by visiting the businesses and organizations that are opening early or offering special promotions. For more information on the Opening Day festivities in Downtown Sun Prairie visiting — https://www.facebook.com/events/496050708087528.