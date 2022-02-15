The Sun Prairie Farmers Market is reaching out to area businesses seeking support of the market in 2022.
“The 2021 market season was a huge success and our biggest year yet, thanks to the generous support of businesses in our community, like yours,” Event Coordinator and Farmers Market Manager Sarah Wells wrote in a letter to businesses that arrived in email boxes Feb. 10.
“Sponsorship of the Sun Prairie Farmers Market associates your business or organization with the positive atmosphere of the market while supporting local family farmers and food artisans,” Wells wrote. “Your sponsorship demonstrates your dedication to connecting customers with those producing their food and also promotes community, sustainability, entrepreneurship, and healthy lifestyles.”
Among the highlights Wells listed in her letter:
• A record 38 small business vendors in 2021;
• The market welcomed 20,000-plus visitors into Downtown Sun Prairie when they visited the market during the season;
• TV news coverage of the market on two occasions from NBC 15 and Channel 3000 as well as local coverage from the Sun Prairie Media Center (no mention of multiple stories and photos of the market and events in the Sun Prairie Star) ;
• Six different community groups and organizations took advantage of a free community booth (either one Saturday or multiple) to share their good works with the community;
• The Sun Prairie Farmers Market hosted three new events in 2021 that were enjoyed by the community – Bike to the Market Day, Dairy Day, and Dog Day; and
• The Library Dream Bus visited the market during eight Saturdays to help promote literacy.
Sponsor levels include $3,500 (Presenting Sponsor); Music Sponsor ($2,000), Market Sponsor ($1,500), Special Event Sponsor ($750) and Friend of the Market ($250).
Individuals who have questions and/or who may be interested in committing to a sponsorship level for the 2022 Sun Prairie Farmers Market season may contact Wells via email at swells@cityofsunprairie.com. The market is asking potential sponsors to fill out a form that includes their desired level of sponsorship as well as contact information. The deadline for accepting sponsorships is March 15, 2022.