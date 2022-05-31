SPMC now on Apple TV

Apple TV now features Sun Prairie Media Center channels KSUN and KIDS-4.

 Contributed/

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

6/1/22

7:30 AM City Meetings Live, Media Center Commission

8:30 AM Sun Prairie News, 05-23-22

9 AM Municipal Court Live

10 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 05-06-22

10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 05-23-22

11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Box of Balloons

12 PM Still Standing, Martin Lackey

12:30 PM Parenting Game, Summer at the Library

1 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

1:30 PM Trial Court Live

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, The Magic Kingdom in the 80s

3 PM Reel Reviews, 05-26-2022

3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-17-22

4 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-23-22

4:20 PM Cardinals Strike Out Cancer

6:25 PM SPHS Graduation Ceremony 2022

9: PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 05-23-22

9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-23-22

10 PM Parenting Game, Summer at the Library

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 05-26-2022

11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Radar Men from the Moon, Ep 5-8

6/2/22

8 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 05-06-22

8:30 AM City Meetings Live, Business Improvement District Board

9:30 AM Author Anne Goodwin, 04-19-22

10 AM Colonial Club Commentator, June 2022

10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

11:10 AM Living History, Pat Campbell

12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-23-22

1 PM Parenting Game, Summer at the Library

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Fun Fresh Summer Recipes

2 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

3 PM Reel Reviews, 05-26-2022

3:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 05-23-22

4 PM Landscape of Families Exhibit Opening

5:50 PM Black Lives Matter, Discussion On Mental and Physical Health

7 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-23-22

7:30 PM Municipal Court, 06-01-22

8:30 PM Trial Court, 06-01-22

9:30 PM Public Works Committee, 05-31-22

10:30 PM Media Center Commission, 06-01-22

11:30 PM Police Commission, 05-25-22

6/3/22

8 AM Colonial Club Commentator, June 2022

8:30 AM Author Anne Goodwin, 04-19-22

9 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Fun Fresh Summer Recipes

10 AM Parenting Game, Summer at the Library

10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Global Employee Health and Fitness

11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Box of Balloons

12 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-23-22

12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 05-06-22

1 PM Talk of the Town, Jake King, 05-11-22

2:05 PM Landscape of Families Exhibit Opening

4 PM Still Standing, Martin Lackey

4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Epcot After Dark

5 PM Reel Reviews, 06-02-2022

5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 05-06-22

6 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-23-22

6:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 05-23-22

7 PM PPA Graduation Ceremony 2022

7:55 PM SPHS Graduation Ceremony 2022

10 PM Parenting Game, Summer at the Library

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 06-02-2022

11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Radar Men from the Moon, Ep 9-12

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

6/1/22

8 AM CHUMS Choir, 4-11-19

9:30 AM PMMS Choir, 5-13-19

10:30 AM PVMS Choir, 5-16-19

11:30 AM PMMS Choir, 10-15-19

12:30 PM PVMS Choir, 12-10-19

1 PM PMMS Choir, 12-17-19

1:30 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-19-19

2:30 PM All City Choir, 3-9-20

3 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

3:30 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21

4:30 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

5 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21

6 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21

7 PM CHUMS Choir, 4-7-22

7:45 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 05-19-22

9:30 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 5-17-22

10 PM PVMS Band, 05-05-22

11 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band, 02-21-22

11:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22

6/2/22

8 AM Origami Cavekids Crew

9:30 AM 8-Bit Crew

10:30 AM A Bunch of Random People

12:15 PM Gas Station Stop

1:30 PM Squid People

2:45 PM Stupendous Squirrels

4 PM Bacon Makes it Better

5:30 PM Minecraft Maniacs

6:30 PM Gryffindorians

8 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew

8:45 PM Eight Electric Actors

10:30 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent

6/3/22

8 AM PMMS Band, 2-21-22

9 AM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21

10 AM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21

11 AM PVMS 6th Grade Band, 12-2-21

11:30 AM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21

12 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21

12:30 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-06-20

1 PM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20

1:45 PM PMMS Band, 2-18-20

3 PM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20

4 PM CHUMS 9th Gr. Band, 5-22-19

5 PM CHUMS 8th Gr. Band, 5-22-19

6 PM PVMS 7th Gr. Band, 5-7-19

6:30 PM PMMS Band, 5-7-19

8 PM PVMS 6th Gr. Band, 5-7-19

8:30 PM Band-O-Rama, 4-8-19

9:15 PM CHUMS Band, 3-7-19

10 PM PVMS Orchestra, 05-10-22

10:30 PM All City Orchestra, 4-21-22

11:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-28-22