Patsy Harper said she was naive when she landed in Vietnam in September 1971 as a young Army nurse.
The Wisconsin native had never been out of the United States and had only graduated from the Army Student Nurse program years before.
At the 67th Evacuation Hospital in Qui Nhon, Harper was assigned to the orthopedic unit and then the ICU. With a college degree in hand, Harper was soon promoted to Captain and was named head nurse.
“I found out that when I went to Vietnam, I didn’t have the experience. I was just thrown into things and that was scary,” Harper recalled. “The Army throws you into things, but I gained the skills and became more confident.”
Becoming a nurse Harper’s aunt Catharine Dean inspired her to join the military. She served as a nurse during World War II in the Philippines and the stories she told made her career sound interesting to Harper.
“When I was young, there were only three things you could be as a woman: a nurse, a secretary, or a teacher,” Harper said. “I thought nursing was the most exciting.”
The Wisconsin farm girl headed off to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and in the fall of 1968 enlisted in the Army Student nurse program. The Army would pay for her last two years of college and in return, she would serve on active duty for three years.
Six months before her college graduation, Harper was commissioned as a second lieutenant, and in September 1970, headed to Fort Sam Houston Texas for six weeks of basic training. She was then stationed as a nurse in the orthopedic unit at the Valley Forge Army Medical Center in Pennsylvania.
Harper, who was just 23 years old, cared for soldiers returning from Vietnam, some as young as 18 years old, with missing fingers and other injuries.
“The soldiers developed a camaraderie during the months they were going through reconstructive surgery,” Harper remembers. “I think that helped them transition back to civilian life.”
Even though a war was going on, Harper didn’t think she would be sent to Vietnam.
But with not enough nurses volunteering to go to Vietnam, Harper received orders in June 1971 to go to Vietnam, just as she received the news that a high school friend had died there.
Talking with her nursing friends who had been stationed in Vietnam eased Harper’s mind over her upcoming deployment. Her friends didn’t talk about the casualties but instead boasted of the good times they had going out to Saigon restaurants and attending parties.
“It wasn’t like I was going to be in a war zone. I would be just like going to another hospital,” she remembers rationalizing the situation.
At the 67th Evacuation Hospital in Qui Nhon near the China Sea, Harper didn’t see the casualties that nurses and doctors saw in the hospital in Northern Vietnam.
A lot of the time she spent caring for Vietnamese children.
“When the Vietnamese children came in injured, the whole family would move in and lay on the floor next to their bed,” Harper remembered, adding that she would use hand gestures to overcome the language barrier.
American military doctors and nurses would also treat people at nearby Vietnamese hospitals.
One Christmas, Harper and other nurses joined up with a doctor dressed as Santa Claus to surprise kids at a hospital for people with leprosy.
In Vietnam, Harper depended on her colleagues to get her through.
“It was a situation, that unless you were there, you would not understand; there was a camaraderie among doctors and nurses, we looked out for one another,” Harper remembered.
Harper and her roommate shared a two-room quarter. In the second room, they created a party room where they would invite people over and dance, using a tape deck and speakers ordered from the PX catalog.
“We entertained ourselves,” Harper said. “We had to do something to get our minds off of what we were seeing.”
The 24-year-old was transferred to the 3rd Field Hospital in Saigon in January 1972. She tended to patients with malaria, and soldiers dealing with psychotic issues and drug withdrawals.
Harper remembered caring for a Vietnamese baby born with her stomach outside her body. If she hadn’t received care at a US-staffed hospital, Harper said the baby probably would have died.
Surrounded by pain and suffering, Harper tried to maintain mental balance.
“In later years working as a nurse, I learned you had to have empathy for people you care for, but you can’t get into the hole with them, that is the big thing,” Harper said.
She left Saigon in September 1972 and was stationed at Fitzsimmons Army Medical Center in Denver, where she was a clinical instructor and trained medics. She was honorably discharged from her military service a year later and started her civilian nursing career.
“There was such a divide in the politics in the United States at the time,” Harper remembers, “Some people didn’t approve of us over there. Getting out of the military and going to work in a civilian hospital, it was so different.”
Harper heads to Washington D.C.
On May 14, the Sun Prairie resident will be on the first all-female veterans’ Badger Honor Flight. She told her two sons to decide which one will join her on the flight. Shaun, her youngest, will get the honor.
Harper hasn’t been to Washington D.C. since the Vietnam War memorial was built, and she expects to be emotional as she looks up names on the wall of military men and women who died.
Harper hasn’t talked about Vietnam before, but now she wants to tell her kids and grandkids about her military service, and also about Aunt Catharine, the World War II nurse.
With luck, Harper also hopes to connect with other Vietnam War nurses on the May Badger Honor Flight and share her experiences.
“I think it is neat that the Badger Honor Flight is honoring women because they have played such an important part in the United States military,” Harper said. “ I am very honored to go on this flight.”
Harper has sifted through photos and memorabilia from her military service and her time in Vietnam. When she first came back to the United States from overseas, memories popped up in her head regularly but lessened as the years passed.
“Preparing for the Badger Honor Flight has brought back a lot of memories,” Patsy Harper said. “People ask me if I would go it again—join the military—and I would. It was an honor to serve my country.”