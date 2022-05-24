KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
5/25/22
8 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
8:40 AM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin
9 AM Municipal Court Live
10 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 05-17-22
10:30 AM Habitat Home Dedication, 4-21-2022
11 AM Author Anne Goodwin, 04-19-22
11:30 AM Living in Victory, Forgiveness, Pt 2
12 PM Still Standing, Wanda Smith
12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Cervical Curve
1 PM Parenting Game, Summer at the Library
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!
2 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Epcot After Dark
3 PM Reel Reviews, 05-19-2022
3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 05-17-22
4 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-23-22
4:30 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin
5 PM Regional African American History Academic Challenge
6:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-23-22
7 PM WI Chamber Choir, Hope Springs Eternal
9 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-13-22
9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-23-22
10 PM Parenting Game, Summer at the Library
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 05-19-2022
11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Radar Men from the Moon
5/26/22
8 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Charcuterie Boards
9 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 05-17-22
9:30 AM Author Anne Goodwin, 04-19-22
10 AM Colonial Club Commentator, May 2022
10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
11:10 AM Colonial Club, Mother’s Day Program
12:05 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-23-22
12:30 PM Friends of the Library Recruitment
12:45 PM Live, Prairie Phoenix Academy Graduation Ceremony 2022
2 PM Multicultural Storybook Reading, PPA
2:30 PM Celebrating Black History Month, Joyce Salter Johnson
3:30 PM Parenting Game, Summer at the Library
4 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!
4:30 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
5 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Epcot After Dark
5:30 PM Reel Reviews, 05-19-2022
6 PM Chamber Business Luncheon: Scott Semroc
7 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-23-22
7:30 PM Municipal Court, 05-25-22
8:30 PM SP School Board Meeting, 05-23-22
11 PM Sustainability Committee, 05-19-22
5/27/22
8 AM Colonial Club Commentator, May 2022
8:30 AM Author Anne Goodwin, 04-19-22
9 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!
10 AM Parenting Game, Summer at the Library
10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Cervical Curve
11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Ember Foods
12 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-23-22
12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 05-17-22
1 PM Talk of the Town, Jake King, 05-11-22
3 PM Habitat Home Dedication, 4-21-2022
3:30 PM Author Anne Goodwin, 04-19-22
4 PM Still Standing, Wanda Smith
4:30 PM Reel Reviews, 05-26-2022
5 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Donna Mackey
5:15 PM Live, Sun Prairie High School Graduation Ceremony 2022
8 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-23-22
8:30 PM PPA Graduation Ceremony 2022
9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-23-22
10 PM Parenting Game, Summer at the Library
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 05-26-2022
11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Radar Men from the Moon
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
5/25/22
8 AM Elementary Orchestra, 3-2-20
8:30 AM All City Choir, 3-9-20
9 AM Elementary Orchestra, 12-12-19
9:15 AM PVMS Orchestra, 12-14-21
10:15 AM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21
11 AM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21
12 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21
1 PM PVMS, Aladdin Kids
2:30 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22
3:45 PM CHUMS Choir, 4-7-22
4:30 PM PVMS Band, 05-05-22
5:30 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 05-12-22
6 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 5-17-22
6:30 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 05-19-22
8 PM PVMS Orchestra, 05-10-22
8:30 PM All City Orchestra, 4-21-22
9:30 PM Read Your Heart Out
10:45 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 3-1-22
11:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
5/26/22
8 AM Best of TNL, 2021-22
9 AM Thursday Night Live, 2021-22
5:30 PM Secret Sloth Society
7:30 PM The Masked Actors
9:30 PM The Tentacle Team
11 PM Controversy Crew
5/27/22
8 AM Read Your Heart Out
9:15 AM How to Make a Souffle
9:30 AM PVMS, Aladdin Kids
11 AM PVMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
11:30 AM PMMS Band, 2-21-22
12:15 PM Videos by Jordan
12:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
1:15 PM Northside, Fall Festival 2021
1:30 PM PVMS 7th Gr Band, 2-21-22
2 PM Middle School Jazz Fest, 2-18-22
3 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band, 02-21-22
3:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22
4 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-28-22
4:30 PM All City Orchestra, 4-21-22
5:30 PM PVMS Band, 05-05-22
6:15 PM Dog Adventures
6:30 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 05-12-22
7 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 5-17-22
7:30 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 05-19-22
9 PM PVMS Orchestra, 05-10-22
9:30 PM CHUMS Choir, 4-7-22
10:15 PM Teacher Interviews, Ms Schauer and Ms Everly
10:30 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22
11:45 PM Dog Treats