A 21-year-old Blue Mounds man is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court in connection with a cocaine possession charge stemming from a Feb. 7 incident at a Sun Prairie Kwik Trip.
According to the criminal complaint, store officials at the Kwik Trip located at 1252 W. Main called police after Jarel Scoville was found asleep in his car while parked at pump 13.
A responding officer pounded on the car window, received no response and eventually opened the car door and began to shake Scoville. After the officer revived Scoville, he located a backpack in the vehicle. Searching the backpack, the officer found a digital scale with marijuana residue, two marijuana pipes and a marijuana grinder.
After transporting Scoville to the Sun Prairie Police Department, Scoville lost his hat in the back seat of the squad car. When picking up the hat, an officer noticed a small plastic bag on the floor. The bag had white residue. The officer also found two more bags continuing white powder in the cardboard lining of Scoville’s hat.
The bags contained a total of 1.2 grams of cocaine, according to the complaint.
If convicted and sentenced to the maximum penalty allowed by law, Scoville will serve one year in the county jail, be fined $5,000 and have his vehicle operating privileges suspended for five years.
Teen male referred for auto theft
Sun Prairie police referred a 16-year-old Sun Prairie male to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office in connection with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent on Feb. 17.
Sgt. Brandon Lingle said police responded at 3:40 p.m. to the 300 block of West Main Street after the owner reported his vehicle stolen. The vehicle was later found undamaged and returned to the owner.
Upon completion of the investigation, police referred the 16-year-old Sun Prairie male for taking and driving a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, Lingle said.
Coffee with a Cop set February 28 at MOKA
The Sun Prairie Police Department will host its next Coffee With a Cop event beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 at MOKA Coffee, located at 900 Windsor St/ at the corner of Schiller and Windsor streets.
The mission of Coffee With a Cop is to break down barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve by removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know officers in their neighborhoods.
For more information about the Sun Prairie Police Department or any of its upcoming events, check out the SPPD Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/sunprairiepd/
Sheriff’s Office clarifies health care in connection with Wilson caseA spokesperson for the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said because of the Quadron Wilson investigation, the department has received multiple inquiries about the health care that inmates receive when at the Dane County Public Safety Building.
The department is investigating Division of Criminal Investigation agents shooting Quadron Wilson multiple times while Wilson’s vehicle was wedged in a turn lane in the American Center development on Madison’s east side. Wilson was hospitalized and then discharged to be charged in Dane County Circuit Court while being incarcerated in the Public Safety Building.
Dane County contracts with Wellpath, a private organization specializing in providing medical services to correctional facilities. Wellpath is grounded in providing excellent patient care and operates in accordance with national standards in order to build a culture of safety and quality healthcare services.
According to Dane County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer, when an in-custody individual is hospitalized, the decision to discharge that person from the hospital is entirely a medical decision reached by the staff of that particular hospital, and is in no way influenced by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
Schaffer said Wellpath staff communicate with the local hospitals after discharge to ensure effective continuity of care. When jail medical staff feel any resident’s medical condition requires hospitalization, that resident is transported to a local hospital for evaluation. The decision to admit an individual to the hospital or return them to jail, once again, becomes the decision of the medical professionals at that hospital.
Schaffer said the proposed Jail Consolidation Project includes a dedicated medical unit in the design to help facilitate quality care, and that current facilities do not allow for dedicated medical beds.
Keep house and car doors locked even in coldThe SPPD is renewing its advisory to homeowners to keep their vehicles and homes locked, especially in cold weather.
And, with frigid temperatures expected, police advise you to follow these cold weather tips for motorists and homeowners:
• Plan your travel routes: check weather reports and tell people where you are traveling.
• Be gentle with both the accelerator and brake. Don’t use cruise control. Don’t be overconfident in four-wheel drive vehicles because slippery conditions may develop quickly in subzero temperatures.
• Carry an emergency kit in the back seat of the vehicle (in case the trunk freezes)
• Keep the vehicle’s gas tank at least half full to avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines.
• Put together a home winter emergency kit including first-aid supplies, water, etc.
• Check your home carbon monoxide detector.
In frigid conditions, make sure pets have shelter and plenty of food and water. They should be brought inside when the temperatures reach 30°F or colder with wind chill.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes