American Legion Post 333 in Sun Prairie is planning a Memorial Day Parade, with VFW Post 9362 planning a Memorial Day Ceremony to follow the parade, on May 30, 2022.
Post 333 has hosted many parades since being established in 1921 but with an absence the last two years due to COVID-19, Post 333 is inviting veterans, gold star families, blue star families or anybody who wants to honor those associated with Sun Prairie service people who died in wars.
The parade will start at 10 a.m. at Kroncke Drive with staging at 9:15 a.m. At 9:30 a.m., a trailer will leave VFW Post 9362 for veterans who wish to ride in the parade. The trailer will return to the VFW after the parade in time for the ceremony.
The parade route proceeds west along Main Street from Kroncke Drive to South Walker Way and VFW Post 9362 and the Sun Prairie Area Veterans Memorial, which is located at the corner of Sunfield Street and South Walker Way, near the Sun Prairie Public Library.
VFW Post 9362 will host the Memorial Day ceremony starting at 11 a.m. at the Sun Prairie Area Veterans Memorial. The featured speaker will be Jason Walker, SMSgt for the 115th Fighter Wing and VFW 9362 Adjutant.
The VFW is also planning to serve brats and burgers after the ceremony.
American Legion Post 333 wants to keep the parade free of political or business themes to honor fallen servicemen and women. Those being honored who have Sun Prairie connections are:
Elmer C. Peterson, Harry Assovsky, Ervin Blatterman, Arthur W. Goecks, Roderick Klubertanz, Delbert Burke, Layton Baitinger, Harry Hanson, Jr., Vernon Knorr, Otto Trapp, Erich Wagner, Charles Werner;
Leonard Miller, Elroy Tuttle, Vernon Buskager, Thomas Williams, Thomas Broome, James Kesselhon, Frederick suchomel, Michael F. Cooper, Robert J. Cook, Travis Van Zoest, Zachary Smith, Joshua Scott, and Lt. Daren M. Hidalgo.
Individuals with questions about the Memorial Day Parade should contact Bev Marchant via email at beverlymarchant@hotmail.com or by phone at 608-837-3661.