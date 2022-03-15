Dane County is experiencing an unprecedented number of fatalities from motor vehicle crashes involving both speeding and alcohol or drug use, according to Sgt. Matt Meyer, Dane County Sheriff’s Office and co-chair for the county’s Traffic Safety Commission (TSC).
A summary at a recent TSC quarterly meeting showed that during the fourth quarter of 2021, two of every three fatalities on Dane County roads resulted from crashes where both were a factor.
Sgt. Jason Lefeber of the Sun Prairie Police Department said from October to December 2021, 10 deaths resulted from six fatal crashes in the cities of Madison, Sun Prairie and Middleton and towns of Montrose and Dunkirk.
Lefeber said six of the deaths occurred in crashes that involved both speeding and alcohol and/or drug use.
This continues a trend, Meyer said.
“During all of 2021, we saw seven fatal crashes resulting in eleven deaths that involved both speeding and alcohol or drug use," Meyer added. "This is an increase of over 40 percent from averages in the past five years.”
“Excessive speed or use of alcohol or drugs results in increased risk for traffic crashes. But the combination of these two factors is especially deadly,” said Lefeber who is also a member of the TSC.
“When a crash involves multiple factors, it dramatically increases the likelihood it will result in death," Lefeber added. "In the Sun Prairie area, we see our share of this, and no family should have to face the tragic results.”
The overall number of traffic fatalities also increased significantly last year.
Meyer noted an average of 33 crash-related deaths annually over the past five years, but 48 deaths in 2021, a 33% increase.
Almost half of these were speed-related, and fatalities occurred on all types of roads throughout the county, including in rural areas.
Lefeber said in the City of Sun Prairie, five of the seven crashes with fatalities or serious injuries in 2021 involved excessive speed/drugs/alcohol. In those seven crashes there was one fatality and 9 injuries.
In response to the alarming trends in traffic safety, four TSC-member workgroups are developing strategies to address the following:
• Driving impaired by alcohol and drug use;
• Risky driving behavior, including speeding, distracted driving, and use of occupant protection measures;
• Pedestrian crashes; and,
• Racial disparities and traffic injuries.
Additionally, the workgroups will collaborate with community task forces meeting around Dane County to propose solutions for locally identified issues.
In addition to the TSC, locally, Sun Prairie has created a Pedestrian Safety Task Force consisting of city staffers members who are committed to enhancing pedestrian safety in Sun Prairie.
Learn more information about the Task Force and follow the Pedestrian Safety Task Force's efforts online at: https://vision-zero-sunprairie.hub.arcgis.com/