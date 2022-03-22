The body of a 25-year-old Sun Prairie grad who has been missing since Feb. 20 was recovered Thursday from the Mississippi River in La Crosse.
Hamud Faal, a University of Wisconsin-La Crosse student, was last seen walking alone on Front Street in La Crosse around 3:37 a.m. Faal had gone out with his two roommates on Saturday night to a bar but did not return home.
La Crosse police say Faal’s body was recovered in about 25 feet of water on March 17 near the Division Street landing.
An autopsy will determine the cause of death. La Crosse police say the investigation is ongoing.
Faal’s stepfather Jerreh Kujabi said early Thursday before he learned off his stepson’s death, that family and friends were planning a search of the area on Saturday.
Kujabi described Hamud as a quiet, hardworking kid who always strived to do what was expected of him.
Faal was a 2016 Sun Prairie High School graduate and was set to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in May with a degree in psychology.
A GoFundMe page raised over $23,500 to offer a $15,000 reward for information on Faal's disappearance. Billboards were also put up in the La Crosse area asking for help in finding Faal, said Kujabi, who is a technology support technician with the Sun Prairie School District.
Kujabi said he has appreciated the support from family, friends, and people who didn’t even know Faal.
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Dean of Students Kara Ostlund and Campus Police Chief Allen Hill made a joint statement on Friday March 18, offering condolences to Faal’s family and friends.
“Those who knew Hamud described him as an incredible son, brother and friend. He touched so many lives during his time at UWL, and he will be deeply missed.”