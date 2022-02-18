Sun Prairie Media Center (SPMC)

The Sun Prairie Media Center — home to KSUN and KIDS-4 public access cable TV channels and 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio — is located on the east end of the Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive.

 Sun Prairie Media Center

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

2/19/228 AM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 1-21-22

10:05 AM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 2-11-22

10:35 AM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22

11 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 2-16-22

11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 2-17-22

12 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

1 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays

1:30 PM Parenting Game, Estate Planning

2:05 PM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep

2:30 PM Colonial Club Commentator, Feb 2022

3 PM Colonial Club, Stories from the Heart, 2-14-22

4 PM Explore Children’s Museum Ribbon-Cutting

4:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22

5 PM SPHS Boys Basketball vs Madison Memorial, 2-15-22

6:30 PM SPHS Girls Basketball vs Madison La Follette, 2-16-22

8 PM SPHS Girls Basketball vs Middleton, 2-17-22

9:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 2-16-22

10 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22

10:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 2-11-22

11 PM Reel Reviews, 2-17-22

11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

2/20/228 AM Sacred Hearts, 2-20-22

9 AM Peace Lutheran, 2-13-22

10 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 2-13-22

11 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 2-13-22

12 PM Our Saviors Church, 2-13-22

1 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22

1:30 PM Colonial Club Commentator, Feb 2022

2 PM Explore Children’s Museum Ribbon-Cutting

2:30 PM SPASD School Board, 02-14-22

4:45 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?

5 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22

5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 2-11-22

6 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 2-16-22

6:30 PM Committee of the Whole, 2-15-22

7:45 PM Common Council, 2-15-22

8:20 PM Special Police Commission, 2-16-22

8:30 PM Transit Commission, 2-17-22

9:30 PM Sustainability Committee, 2-17-22

11 PM Tourism Commission, 2-10-22

2/21/20228 AM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 1-21-22

10:05 AM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 2-11-22

10:35 AM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22

11 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 2-16-22

11:30 AM Explore Children’s Museum Ribbon-Cutting

12 PM Colonial Club Commentator, Feb 2022

12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep

12:55 PM Parenting Game, Estate Planning

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays

2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

3 PM Reel Reviews, 2-17-2022

3:30 PM Transit Commission, 2-17-22

4:30 PM City Meetings Live, Utilities Commission

6 PM SPASD School Board, 2-14-22

8:15 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?

8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22

9 PM SPHS Boys Basketball vs Middleton, 2-18-22

10:30 PM SPHS Girls Basketball vs Middleton, 2-17-22

2/22/22

8:00 AM Reel Reviews, 2-17-22

8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 2-11-22

9 AM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays

10 AM Parenting Game, Estate Planning

10:35 AM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep

11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Twisted Fitness Gym

12 PM Colonial Club Commentator, February 2022

12:30 PM Colonial Club, Stories from the Heart, 2-14-22

1:20 PM Author Interview, David Benjamin, 1-20-22

2:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22

2:25 PM Explore Children’s Museum Ribbon-Cutting

2:55 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 1-21-22

5:00 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 2-11-22

5:30 PM City Meetings Live, Finance Committee

6:30 PM Explore Children’s Museum Ribbon-Cutting

6:55 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?

7:10 PM Live, SPHS Boys Basketball vs Hamilton

9:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22

9:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 2-16-22

10:00 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 1-21-22

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

2/19/22

8 AM Kids Nine News Crew

10 AM The Ripple Effect

12 PM PotaFOE Crew

1 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent

2 PM Wolf Pack

3 PM Secret Sloth Society

4 PM The Tentacle Team

5 PM Thursday Night Live, 2021-2022

8:30 PM 8-Bit Crew

9:30 PM A Bunch of Random People

11:15 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew

2/20/228 AM CHUMS Choir, 4-11-19

9:30 AM CHUMS Orchestra, 5-20-19

10 AM CHUMS 8th Gr. Band, 5-22-19

11 AM CHUMS 9th Gr. Band, 5-22-19

12 PM Orchestra Concert, 10-21-19

12:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr. & SPHS Band, 12-16-19

1:30 PM CHUMS 9th Gr. & SPHS Band, 12-16-19

2:30 PM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20

3:30 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21

4:30 PM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21

5 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 12-09-21

6 PM PVMS, Aladdin Kids

7:30 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21

8:30 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21

9:30 PM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21

10:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21

11 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-19-19

2/21/228 AM Adventures in Sports Production, 2021

10 AM Ice Age Trail & Lunar Eclipse

10:30 AM Cafe Blues

11 AM Game Shows

12:15 PM Interview with Ms Schauer

12:30 PM Three Marker Challenge #1

1:30 PM Youth Hockey, 11-19-18

2 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020

3 PM Alice In Wonderland Play

3:30 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2021

4 PM Mini-Might Hockey, 11-14-21

4:30 PM Adventures In Reporting, 2020

5:45 PM Sankofa, Student Projects, 2020

6:30 PM The Eli Show — Episode 4

7 PM Adventures in Internet Videos 2019

8 PM Interviews in 2020 by Danny

8:30 PM Challenge Competition

9 PM Youth Basketball, 1-30-22

10 PM DIY Candy

10:30 PM Adventures in Movie Making-2, 2020

11:15 PM Crazy Yoga Positions

2/22/228 AM Origami Cavekids Crew

9:30 AM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers

11 AM Kit Cat

12 PM Minecraft Maniacs

1 PM 8-Bit Crew

2 PM The Tentacle Team

3 PM Secret Sloth Society

4 PM Wolf Pack

5 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent

6 PM Thursday Night Live, 02-17-22

6:30 PM PotaFOE Crew

7:30 PM The Masked Actors

9:30 PM Eight Electric Actors

11:15 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew

