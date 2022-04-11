Sun Prairie police conducted a high-risk traffic stop April 9 in connection with a suspect who vandalized a vehicle on Union Street.
Lt. Ryan Cox said police were called to investigate at a residence in the 100 block of Union Street after a witness reported seeing a male slash tires, throw eggs and pour bleach on a vehicle parked there.
Police were able to identify a suspect vehicle, which returned to the crime scene, but sped off, allowing officers to solidify the vehicle license plate information. Cox said police were unable to make contact with the owner of the vehicle, but located it the next day.
The vehicle and the suspect were parked behind Anytime Fitness, 2071 McCoy Road, on April 10 at 12:52 a.m.
Cox said police conducted a high risk traffic stop of the vehicle because of previous statements where the suspect had threatened to harm himself.
Initially, the male suspect did not exit the vehicle, and told police he had a knife to his throat. But eventually, the suspect emerged from the vehicle and was arrested. An investigation revealed the person’s vehicle the suspect had allegedly vandalized was a former roommate.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Andrew Lloyd, 28, of Sun Prairie for domestic disorderly conduct and domestic criminal damage to property, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Pay Pal scam costs $6,800A Pay Pal scam cost a Sun Prairie resident $6,800 before the victim’s financial institution cut off access to the scammer on April 7.
The investigation began when subjects came to the East Police Precinct lobby, located inside the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at 300 E. Main, at 11:45 a.m. to report they were scammed.
“Fortunately the bank was able to freeze their account and the suspect can no longer access funds,” Cox said. “They were reimbursed portions of it, but they could not receive cash back for the gift cards that they already purchased. It looks like they were out approximately $6,800.”
Cox said most of the time scammers claim to be from an agency that wants to give you a reward.
“And then they help you by building this account with you — they get you on a computer to be able to tap into your computer once you provide passwords and they can show you on your screen,” Cox said. “They remote in essentially. They show you on your screen what they want you to see.”
But in reality what they’re doing is creating a transfer window for them to take your money and then transfer it into their accounts, Cox said, or into a fake account so that you can then go and buy gift cards that you then give them the code for.
“We do this all the time on social media where we tell people to not fall for these scams,” Cox added.
“If somebody is asking you for any way to get onto your computer or on your phone while you’re on the phone to create an account, you don’t need to do that ever,” Cox said.
“There’s no legitimate reason to do that — especially if they’re going to have you create gift cards for them — there’s no viable company out there that going to say ‘do this and create gift cards’,” Cox added. “We even talk about that when we go around to some of the assisted living facilities or when we host crime prevention seminars at schools. We talk about these these scams that are very easily recognizable, but unfortunately not everybody sees those or watches those and they fall prey to it.”
Man arrested after fleeing police at Woodman’sSun Prairie police arrested a 43-year-old Madison man April 8 after he fled police but eventually surrendered at a Sun Prairie grocery and liquor mart.
Cox said an officer saw the wanted subject parked in a disabled parking stall at Woodman’s Market, 1099 S. Grand Ave. The officer positioned his vehicle behind the suspects vehicle and instructed him to get out of the car. The male got out, but then ran from officers through Woodman’s Liquor and Woodman’s Market.
Cox said the male suspect eventually surrendered to police.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Tyrone McClarn, 43, of Madison for a misdemeanor warrant, a Department of Corrections warrant, a felony warrant and resisting or obstructing an officer, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Sun Prairie man punches speeding driverA 52-year-old Sun Prairie man received a citation for battery on April 10 in connection to a road rage incident near the O’Keeffe Avenue-West Main intersection after he punched a speeding driver in the mouth.
Cox said the entire incident was witnessed by a Sun Prairie police officer.
The officer first saw the speeding eastbound vehicle at 11:16 a.m. and attempted to position his vehicle to pull the vehicle over. While the vehicle was stopped at the traffic signal at O’Keeffe Avenue and West Main Street, a vehicle stopped behind the suspect vehicle. A male emerged from that vehicle and approached the suspect vehicle.
The male — subsequently identified as Wayne Bradley of Sun Prairie — quickly walked up to the car, moved his arm and punched the male driver in the face, according to the officer.
Police stopped Bradley and cited him for battery, according to Cox, who was uncertain whether or not the offending eastbound driver also received a citation for speeding.
Police cited Bradley and released him, Cox said.
Dane County woman pleads guilty to tax fraudJennifer Klika pleaded guilty in Dane County Circuit Court earlier this month to two felony counts of filing fraudulent Wisconsin income tax returns. Klika also plead guilty to a related case for felony theft from a business setting.
According to the criminal complaint, Klika worked as a Manager of Regulatory Affairs for a chemical manufacturing company. Her job duties included obtaining permits to ship company products, which involved submitting written and signed requests to cover the costs associated with the permits. Klika then purchased money orders to pay the regulatory fees and used the remaining company funds to purchase money orders for her own personal benefit. In total, Klika purchased 1,019 fraudulent money orders.
The total theft loss, which includes the cost to purchase the fraudulent money orders, was $390,474.87. The theft was discovered after Klika left her position, and the costs of obtaining the permits dramatically decreased. Klika failed to report the embezzled income on her Wisconsin income tax returns and underpaid her 2015 income taxes by $6,894 and, 2016 income taxes by $6,414. Taxpayers have a duty to report and pay taxes on illegal theft income.
The Department of Revenue (DOR) thanked the Village of Randolph Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Justice for their roles in the investigation and prosecution. The Wisconsin Department of Revenue Office of Criminal Investigation investigates individuals and businesses suspected of committing tax crimes and seeks criminal prosecution for those crimes. To report tax fraud, go to www.revenue.wi.gov and click the “Report tax fraud” link
Public Works employees find wallet, return it to ownerCox said Sun Prairie Public Works employees found a wallet on April 7 and turned it into the East Precinct for police to contact the owner.
Cox said police contacted the wallet’s female owner and returned her wallet to her — with all its contents inside.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes