Fans of the Jolly Frog Mexican Food Cart (top photo) lined up last Thursday, June 2, during the Patrick Marsh Food Truck Night at 1048 Derby Drive, where signs marked the parking for the trucks (second from top photo). The Good Vibes Cafe and Candy food truck featured ice cream rolls made by hand (second from bottom photo). New Groundswell Conservancy Executive Director Angela West Blank (bottom photo, second from right) talked with Patrick Marsh and Groundswell aficionados as well as Sun Prairie District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs (not pictured) and District 1 Alder Steve Stocker (bottom photo, at right).