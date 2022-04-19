Adventures in Sports Production

The Sun Prairie Media Center, which programs channels KSUN and KIDS-4, presents the summer student workshop Adventures in Sports Production June 20-23 as part of its line-up of summer workshops available for Sun Prairie kids; for more information see sunprairiemediacenter.com.

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

4/20/22

8 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

8:40 AM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin

9 AM Municipal Court Live

10 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-08-22

10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-13-22

11 AM Author Interview, Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele

11:30 AM Multicultural Storybook Reading, PPA

12 PM Still Standing, Episode 1

12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Posture and TMJ

1 PM Parenting Game, Abby’s Ride

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, New Recipes with Rachel and Nolan

2 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mumbai Modern

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Turning Red

3 PM Reel Reviews, 4-14-2022

3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 4-8-22

4 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-11-22

4:25 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 4-13-22

5 PM City Meetings Live, Transit Commission

6 PM Talk of the Town, After Words, 4-13-22

8:15 PM Authentic Business Adventures, Ember Foods

9:10 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin

9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-11-22

10 PM Parenting Game, Abby’s Ride

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 04-14-2022

11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, The Rogues Tavern

4/21/22

8 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Charcuterie Boards

9 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-08-22

9:30 AM CMS And You, Preventive Services

10 AM Colonial Club Commentator, April 2022

10:35 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

11:15 AM Friends of the Library Recruitment

11:30 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Ember Foods

12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 4-11-22

1 PM Parenting Game, Abby’s Ride

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, New Recipes with Rachel and Nolan

2 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mumbai Modern

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Turning Red

3 PM Reel Reviews, 4-14-2022

3:30 PM Talk of the Town, After Words, 4-13-22

5:45 PM Friends of the Library Recruitment

6 PM City Meetings Live, Sustainability Committee

7:30 PM Municipal Court, 4-20-22

8:30 PM Committee of The Whole, 4-19-22

10 PM Common Council, 4-19-22

11:30 PM Transit Commission, 4-20-22

4/22/22

8 AM Colonial Club Commentator, April 2022

8:30 AM CMS And You, Preventive Services

9 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mumbai Modern

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, New Recipes with Rachel and Nolan

10 AM Parenting Game, Abby’s Ride

10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Posture and TMJ

11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Ember Foods

12 PM Sun Prairie News, 4-11-22

12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 4-8-22

1 PM Talk of the Town, After Words, 4-13-22

3:15 PM Friends of the Library Recruitment

3:30 PM Author Interview, Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele

4 PM Still Standing, Episode 1

4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Turning Red

5 PM Reel Reviews, 4-21-22

5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-08-22

6 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-11-22

6:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-13-22

7 PM Multicultural Storybook Reading, PPA

7:30 PM Celebrating Black History Month, Joyce Salter Johnson

8:20 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22

9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-11-22

10 PM Parenting Game, Abby’s Ride

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 04-21-2022

11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, The Rogues Tavern

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

4/20/22

8 AM PMMS Choir, 10-15-19

9 AM PMMS Choir, 12-17-19

9:30 AM CHUMS Choir, 12-19-19

10:30 AM All City Choir, 3-9-20

11 AM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

11:30 AM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21

12:30 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

1 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21

2 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21

3 PM CHUMS Choir, 04-07-22

4 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-06-20

4:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21

5 PM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21

5:30 PM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21

6:30 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21

7:30 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band, 2-21-22

8 PM Band-O-Rama, 4-4-22

9:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22

10 PM PVMS 7th Gr Band, 2-21-22

10:30 PM PMMS Band, 2-21-22

11:30 PM PVMS 6th Grade Band, 12-2-21

4/21/22

8 AM The Masked Actors

10 AM When Pigs Fly Crew

12:15 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew

1 PM Kit Cat

2 PM Secret Sloth Society

3:30 PM Wolf Pack

5 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent

6:30 PM Thursday Night Live show

7:15 PM Dog Video

7:30 PM WYKMWAM Crew

8 PM The Tentacle Team

9 PM Thursday Night Live, 04-21-22

9:30 PM PotaFOE Crew

11 PM Controversy Crew

4/22/22

8 AM CHUMS Choir, 04-07-22

9 AM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22

10:30 AM Elementary Orchestra, 2-28-22

11 AM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22

11:30 AM PVMS 7th Gr Band, 2-21-22

12 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band, 2-21-22

12:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-17-22

1:30 PM PMMS Band, 2-21-22

2:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 2-17-22

3 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21

4 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21

5 PM PVMS Orchestra, 12-14-21

6 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 12-09-21

7 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21

8 PM PVMS, Aladdin Kids

9:30 PM Read Your Heart Out

11 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 3-1-22

