The Kohl Center, located at 601 West Dayton in downtown Madison on the UW-Madison campus, will be the location of the Sun Prairie High School Class of 2022 Graduation, which will air live on Friday May 27 beginning at 5:30 p.m. on KSUN channels 983 (Spectrum), channels 13 and 1013 (TDS), the Sun Prairie Media Center app and online at sunprairiemediacenter.com/ksun.
SPMC’s coverage can be seen live on KSUN Spectrum channel 983 or TDS channels 13 or 1013. The ceremony will also be streamed at sunprairiemediacenter.com/ksun as well as available on KSUN’s Roku and Apple TV channels and on the SPMC app, available to download for free from the App Store or Google Play.
“We are always happy to partner with the school district in providing the broadcast of the high school graduation,” said SPMC director Jeff Robbins. “Last year at the new stadium was fun, but it’s nice to not have to worry about the weather! The district always hosts a wonderful commencement ceremony and we look forward to joining the teachers, administrators, school board, families, and most importantly the graduates in sharing the excitement of graduation day!”
Sun Prairie Media Center is offering DVD and USB copies of the graduation ceremony for sale. DVDs and USBs make great gifts for grads and their families, whether they were able to attend the live ceremony or not. The Class of 2022 (and past) graduation DVDs & USBs can be ordered by going to sunprairiemediacenter.com/sphsgraduation.
Thank you to sponsors who helped make the broadcast possible: Chase Lumber, Hyland Campus - A Capri Community, Hebl & Hebl Attorneys at Law, American Family Insurance – Josh Erickson Agency, and Bank of Sun Prairie