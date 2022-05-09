Sun Prairie Police Department officers are actively seeking a male in connection with a May 7 incident at The Catalyst, 641 W. Main St., where the male suspect allegedly dragged a woman with his truck.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers responded to the parking lot at the apartment building with Sun Prairie EMS at 9:30 p.m. after she reported being dragged by a truck.
She told police her husband tried to run over her with his truck after she caught him with another woman in the truck. The female caller and victim was standing near the driver’s door of the suspect’s truck when he rapidly backed out of the parking stall and actually struck and dragged her. Cox said the female sustained injuries to her head, hip, buttocks, right arm and right hand and was transported to a local hospital.
Cox said the suspect knows police are looking for him, and that the incident remains under investigation.
Waterloo woman cited after erratic driving
Sun Prairie police cited a 24-year-old Waterloo woman and transported her to the Tellurian Detoxification Center in Madison following a May 5 incident near South Bird and West Main streets.
Police stopped a vehicle for disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle based on the driver’s behavior at 9:39 p.m.
Upon completion of the investigation, police cited Kassidy Nelson for operating while under the influence of intoxicants-first offense, disorderly conduct with motor vehicle, as well as unreasonable and imprudent speed. Cox said police transported her to the Tellurian Detoxification Center because of self-harm statements she allegedly made.
Male cited at hospital following rolloverSun Prairie police delivered citations to a male who rolled his truck on Highway 151 northbound near the West Main Street exit on May 8.
Cox said officers responded to the area at 5:04 a.m. to find a male inside his truck that had rolled several times off the roadway. He required extrication from the vehicle and was transported to an area hospital.
Upon completion of the investigation, police cited Erick Nunez, 24, of Sun Prairie for operating while under the influence of intoxicants -first offense and deviation from designated lane. The officers delivered the citations to Nunez while he was at the hospital, according to Cox.