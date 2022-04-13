Sun Prairie Media Center (SPMC)

The Sun Prairie Media Center — home to KSUN and KIDS-4 public access cable TV channels and 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio — is located on the east end of the Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive.

 Sun Prairie Media Center

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

4/16/22

8 AM Talk of the Town, After Words, 04-13-22

10 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-08-22

10:30 AM Sun Prairie News, 04-11-22

11 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-13-22

11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 04-14-2022

12 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Turning Red

12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mumbai Modern

1 PM Simply Fun Cooking, New Recipes with Rachel and Nolan

1:30 PM Parenting Game, Abby's Ride

2 PM The Spot for Health, Posture and TMJ

2:25 PM Colonial Club Commentator, April 2022

3 PM CMS And You, Preventive Services

3:30 PM Author Interview, Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele

4 PM Multicultural Storybook Reading, PPA

4:30 PM Celebrating Black History Month, Joyce Salter Johnson

5:20 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22

6:30 PM SPHS Band, 03-08-22

8 PM SPHS Choir and Orchestra, 3-15-22

8:30 PM Authentic Business Adventures, Ember Foods

9:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-13-22

10 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-11-22

10:30 PM Still Standing, Episode 1

11 PM Reel Reviews, 04-14-2022

11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Turning Red

4/17/22

8 AM Sacred Hearts, 04-17-2022

9 AM Peace Lutheran, 04-10-2022

10 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 04-10-2022

11 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 04-10-2022

12:10 PM Our Saviors Church, 04-10-2022

1:05 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-11-22

1:30 PM Multicultural Storybook Reading, PPA

2 PM SPASD School Board, 04-11-22

3:45 PM Friends of the Library Recruitment

4 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-08-22

4:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-13-22

5 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-11-22

5:30 PM Public Works Committee, 04-12-22

6:20 PM Finance Committee, 04-12-22

6:30 PM Plan Commission, 04-12-22

8:30 PM Community Development Authority, 04-14-22

10 PM Police Commission, 04-13-22

11 PM Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission, 04-13-22

4/18/22

8 AM Talk of the Town, After Words, 04-13-22

10 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-08-22

10:30 AM Sun Prairie News, 04-11-22

11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Ember Foods

12 PM Still Standing, Episode 1

12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Posture and TMJ

1 PM Parenting Game, Abby's Ride

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, New Recipes with Rachel and Nolan

2 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mumbai Modern

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Turning Red

3 PM Reel Reviews, 04-14-2022

3:30 PM Police Commission, 04-13-22

4:30 PM Community Development Authority, 04-14-22

6 PM SPASD School Board, 04-11-22

7:45 PM Friends of the Library Recruitment

8 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-11-22

8:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-13-22

9 PM Multicultural Storybook Reading, PPA

9:30 PM Celebrating Black History Month, Joyce Salter Johnson

10:20 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22

11:30 PM SPHS Choir and Orchestra, 3-15-22

4/19/22

8 AM Reel Reviews, 04-14-2022

8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-08-22

9 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mumbai Modern

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, New Recipes with Rachel and Nolan

10 AM Parenting Game, Abby's Ride

10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Posture and TMJ

11AM Authentic Business Adventures, Ember Foods

11:55 AM Colonial Club Commentator, April 2022

12:30 PM CMS And You, Preventive Services

1 PM Multicultural Storybook Reading, PPA

1:30 PM Celebrating Black History Month, Joyce Salter Johnson

2:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-13-22

3 PM Talk of the Town, After Words, 04-13-22

5 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-08-22

5:30 PM City Meetings Live, Committee of the Whole

7 PM City Meetings Live, Common Council

8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-11-22

9 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-13-22

9:30 PM Still Standing, Episode 1

10 PM Talk of the Town, After Words, 04-13-22

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

4/16/22

8 AM WYKMWAM Crew

8:30 AM Controversy Crew

9:30 AM PotaFOE Crew

11 AM The Masked Actors

1 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent

2:30 PM Gryffindorians

4 PM Wolf Pack

5:30 PM 8-Bit Crew

6:30 PM Secret Sloth Society

8 PM Awkwardly Fluffy Llamas

9:30 PM The Tentacle Team

10:30 PM Dab Police

11:45 PM How to Make a Souffle

4/17/22

8 AM CHUMS Orchestra, 12-09-21

9 AM PMMS Orchestra, 12-07-21

9:30 AM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21

10:30 AM PVMS Orchestra, 12-14-21

11:30 AM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21

12:30 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21

1:30 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21

2:30 PM PVMS, Aladdin Kids

4 PM PMMS Band, 2-21-22

5 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-17-22

6 PM Middle School Jazz Fest, 2-18-22

7 PM CHUMS Choir, 04-07-22

7:45 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22

9 PM Read Your Heart Out

10:15 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 03-01-22

11 PM PVMS 7th Gr Band, 2-21-22

11:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 2-17-22

4/18/22

8 AM Mock Trial Project

11 AM Alice In Wonderland Play

11:30 AM DIY Candy

12 PM Guide to Legend of Zelda

1 PM Videos by Jordan

1:15 PM How to Make a Souffle

1:30 PM Pack 879 Blue and Gold

2 PM Challenge Competition

2:30 PM SPMC Summer Workshops 2021

8 PM Crazy Yoga Positions

8:45 PM Sankofa, Student Projects

9:30 PM Three Marker Challenge #1

10:30 PM Youth Basketball, 1-30-22

11:30 PM Mini-Might Hockey, 11-14-21

4/19/22

8 AM Happy Mealers

9:30 AM Kids Nine News Crew

11:30 AM The Squad

1:15 PM Bacon Makes it Better

2:30 PM Eight Electric Actors

4:30 PM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers

6 PM Thursday Night Live, 04-14-22

6:30 PM Super Swirly Skittles

8 PM Awkwardly Fluffy Llamas

9:30 PM Dab Police

11 PM Minecraft Maniacs

