A Sun Prairie elementary school is among three in the United States competing for the first-ever World’s Best Schools prize of $250,000, launched this year by T4 Education in partnership with Accenture and American Express.
Westside Elementary, a K-5 school located at 1320 Buena Vista Drive in Sun Prairie, has been named to the Top 10 shortlist for World’s Best School Prize for Community Collaboration in a special announcement that was timed for 1 a.m. on Thursday, June 9.
Curie Metropolitan High School, a secondary school in Chicago and Oak Knoll Elementary School, a public co-ed in Menlo Park, Calif., have both been named in the Top 10 shortlist for the World’s Best School Prize for Supporting Healthy Lives.
The five World’s Best School Prizes, founded by T4 Education in partnership with Accenture, American Express, Yayasan Hasanah, Templeton World Charity Foundation, and the Lemann Foundation, celebrate schools everywhere for the pivotal role they play in developing the next generation of learners and for their enormous contribution to society’s progress especially in the wake of COVID.
Of Westside, the release announcing the school as a finalist wrote: “Westside Elementary is a K-5 community school in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, United States, whose core belief is that nurturing children and their parents with love and compassion allows young people to thrive. It’s not uncommon to see a mother call a teacher when she runs out of baby formula or families going through the school’s food pantry. At Westside Elementary, the well-being of its students and the people in their lives takes precedence over all else and it partners with a number of organizations to achieve this.
“The school is one of the most diverse elementary schools in the local area. When it realized that some parents and caregivers needed extra support with English language skills, it took action by partnering with a local adult education organization, The Literacy Network, to provide adult classes in English as a second language.
“Collaborating with the Rooted Family, a group that teaches mindfulness, the school holds parenting classes twice a year for six weeks. Classes teach strategies based on brain development, building healthy relationships between parents and their children, and supporting parents in raising confident children. The school also puts on healthy cooking and active lifestyle classes for families with another partner, University of Wisconsin Extension - Nutrition department. Partnering with a local church, therapy support groups are arranged for those suffering from bereavement.”
“The heart of Westside Elementary is collaboration,” remarked Nikki Burke, Principal at Westside Elementary. “Our strong relationships with community partners allow us to provide robust support and resources to families. At Westside Elementary we say ‘We Are One Family’ and we live that each and every day.”
Vikas Pota, founder of T4 Education and the World’s Best School Prizes, said COVID has greatly exacerbated a global education crisis in which the UN warned progress was already too slow to achieve universal quality education by 2030.
“We have launched the World’s Best School Prizes as a grassroots solution to help build the systemic change needed,” Pota added. “By telling the stories of inspirational schools that are transforming the lives of their students and making a real difference to their communities, schools can share their best practices and have their voices heard at the top table to help transform education.
“I want to congratulate Curie Metropolitan High School, Oak Knoll Elementary School, and Westside Elementary for making the Top 10 shortlists for the inaugural World’s Best School Prizes,” Pota added. “Educators all over the world will now be able to learn from the examples of these outstanding US schools.”
The Top 3 finalists for each of the five World’s Best School Prizes - for Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity, and Supporting Healthy Lives - will be announced later this year.
After a public advisory vote, the winner of each prize will be chosen based on rigorous criteria by a Judging Academy comprising distinguished leaders all across the globe including academics, educators, NGOs, social entrepreneurs, government, civil society, and the private sector.
The winners will be announced in October 2022 at World Education Week. A prize of $250,000 will be equally shared among the winners of the five prizes, with each receiving an award of $50,000.
All 50 shortlisted schools across the five prizes will share their best practices through toolkits that showcase their “secret sauce” to innovative approaches and step-by-step instructions on how others can replicate their methods to help improve education everywhere.
Building the world's largest community of teachers and schools through a digital media platform, T4 Education provides opportunities for educators to network, collaborate, share good practices, and support each other's efforts to improve learning; learn more online at https://t4.education/.