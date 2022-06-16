A 36-year-old Reedsburg man has been charged in Dane County Circuit Court with recklessly endangering safety, felony intimidation of a victim, failure to comply with an officer’s attempt to take him into custody and more in connection with a June 13 incident in the Providence neighborhood.
According to the criminal complaint, Capreace R. Salinas refused to stop for a Sun Prairie Police Officer near the intersection of Triumph Drive and Providence Street. When the officer tried to contact Salinasby phone inside his vehicle, he hung up the phone on the officer. The Sun Prairie Dispatch Center said a third party received a text that said, “Tell my son I love him.”
Police also learned Salinas had a Ruger and seven rounds of ammunition with him inside the vehicle, which had heavily tinted windows. After more attempts to contact Salinas by phone, police used their public address systems from their vehicles. Other officers in the area could see Salinas slightly roll down his window to be able to hear the PA system from the squad car but still ignored officers’ efforts to arrest him.
After officers were able to get Salinas to surrender himself peacefully, officers located bullets and a black, AR-style rifle in the trunk.
If convicted and sentenced to the maximum penalties allowed by law, Salinas will receive 32 years and nine months imprisonment and be fined $80,200.
Sheriff’s Office seeking Bristol target shootersThe Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on who may have been target shooting near the Renk Seed Farm on Happy Valley Road in the Town of Bristol on Friday June 10.
Dane County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said sheriff’s deputies were called to a nearby residence at 12:48 p.m. after two rifle rounds struck the home.
No one was injured. Individuals with information are asked to call the Dane County Sheriff’s Tip Line at 608-284-6900.
Police arrest Madison man after appearing to be under the influence of drugs at 3 different businesses A 29-year-old Madison man was charged in Dane County Circuit Court with felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with a June 14 incident in Sun Prairie.
According to the criminal complaint, Lane Shelton appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while he was a customer at Culver’s. 1501 W. Main, at 4:34 p.m. After restaurant personnel called police, Shelton left the restaurant.
From there, he apparently walked to the BP Express, 1705 W. Main St., where store personnel noted he demonstrated a lack of dexterity and coordination. He had difficulty holding on to items such as a lighter and his driver’s license.
Officers offered to assist Shelton in locating his vehicle and someone named “Charlie,” whom he claimed was with him. Shelton declined, left the store and walked to Walmart, 1905 McCoy Road.
At 5:34 p.m., Sun Prairie Walmart store personnel called police to report a suspect matching Shelton’s description had attempted to steal a sleeping bag from the store. Workers at the store told officers Shelton should not be driving because of observed, erratic behavior.
Police also located Shelton’s vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. Inside, police also located drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint. Police also located a bag of what appeared to be green rock candy, and a hypodermic needle that appeared to have been used based on the bloody residue.
Officers made a routine records check and learned Shelton had three open misdemeanor cases and one felony case with the bail condition that Shelton not use or possess any controlled substances or drug paraphernalia without a valid prescription.
If convicted and sentenced to the maximum penalties allowed by law, Shelton will receive six years imprisonment, be fined $10,500 and have his vehicle operating privileges suspended for five years.
--Compiled by Chris Mertes