Sun Prairie Media Center (SPMC)

The Sun Prairie Media Center — home to KSUN and KIDS-4 public access cable TV channels and 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio — is located on the east end of the Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive.

 Sun Prairie Media Center

KSUN

Channel 883 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

3/16/22

8 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

8:40 AM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin

9 AM Municipal Court Live

10 AM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 03-09-22

10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 02-16-22

11 AM Sun Prairie News, 03-14-22

11:25 AM ARPA Informational Session, 03-09-22

12 PM Brenda Yang, Candidate for Dane Co Board District 19, 3-4-22

12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Posture and TMJ

1 PM Parenting Game, Brave Hearts

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, St. Patrick’s Day Recipes

2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Epcot After Dark

3 PM Reel Reviews, 03-10-22

3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 03-09-22

4 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-14-22

4:30 PM Police Commission, 03-14-22

5:30 PM SPARC Candidate Forum, 03-06-22

7:40 PM Talk of the Town, District 4 Candidate Forum, 03-04-22

9 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 02-16-22

9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-14-22

10 PM Parenting Game, Brave Hearts

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 03-10-2022

11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Teenage Zombies

3/17/22

8 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Amerifirst

9 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 03-09-22

9:30 AM Brenda Yang, Candidate for Dane Co Board Dist 19, 03-04-22

10 AM Colonial Club Commentator, March 2022

10:35 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

11:15 AM Colonial Club, SPHS Jazz Band, 02-17-22

12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-14-22

1 PM Parenting Game, Brave Hearts

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, St. Patrick’s Day Recipes

2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Epcot After Dark

3 PM Reel Reviews, 03-10-2022

3:30 PM Talk of the Town, District 4 Candidate Forum, 03-04-22

4:40 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin

5 PM City Meetings Live, Transit Commission

6 PM City Meetings Live, Sustainability Committee

6:30 PM Thursday Night Live, 03-17-22

7:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-14-22

8 PM Municipal Court, 03-16-22

9 PM Committee of The Whole, 03-15-22

10:30 PM City Council, 03-15-22

3/18/22

8:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, March 2022

8:35 AM Author Interview, Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele

9:05 AM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, St. Patrick’s Day Recipes

10:00 AM Parenting Game, Brave Hearts

10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Posture and TMJ

11:00 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Amerifirst

12:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-14-22

12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 03-09-22

1:00 PM Talk of the Town, District 4 Candidate Forum, 03-04-22

2:10 PM Celebrating Black History Month, Joyce Salter Johnson

3:00 PM Chamber Business Luncheon: John List

4:10 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin

4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Epcot After Dark

5:00 PM Reel Reviews, 03-17-2022

5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 03-09-22

6:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-14-22

6:30 PM SPARC Candidate Forum, 03-06-22

8:40 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin

9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 02-16-22

9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-14-22

10:00 PM Parenting Game, Brave Hearts

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 03-17-2022

11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, A Bucket of Blood

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

3/16/22

8 AM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21

8:30 AM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21

9 AM PVMS 6th Grade Band, 12-2-21

9:30 AM CHUMS Orchestra, 12-09-21

10:30 AM PVMS Orchestra, 12-14-21

11:30 AM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21

12:15 PM Fun with Music

12:30 PM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21

1:30 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21

2:30 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21

3:30 PM PVMS, Aladdin Kids

5 PM PVMS Orchestra, 2-17-22

5:30 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band, 02-21-22

6 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22

6:30 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 3-1-22

7:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-28-22

8 PM PVMS 7th Gr Band, 2-21-22

8:30 PM Middle School Jazz Fest, 2-18-22

9:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-17-22

10:30 PM PMMS Band, 2-21-22

11:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 12-07-21

3/17/22

8 AM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers

9:30 AM Banananana Boat

10:30 AM 8-Bit Crew

11:30 AM Gas Station Stop

1 PM Kit Cat

2 PM Gryffindorians

3:30 PM The Tentacle Team

4:30 PM Secret Sloth Society

5:30 PM Wolf Pack

6:30 PM Thursday Night Live show

7:30 PM WYKMWAM Crew

8 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent

9 PM Thursday Night Live, 03-17-22

9:30 PM PotaFOE Crew

11 PM Minecraft Maniacs

3/18/22

8:00 AM Band-O-Rama, 04-06-20

8:30 AM CHUMS Orchestra, 3-1-22

9:30 AM Elementary Orchestra, 2-28-22

10 AM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22

11 AM PVMS 6th Gr Band, 02-21-22

11:30 AM PVMS 7th Gr Band, 2-21-22

12 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21

1 PM PMMS Orchestra, 12-07-21

1:30 PM PVMS 6th Grade Band, 12-2-21

2 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

2:30 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21

3:30 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

4 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-27-20

5 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20

5:30 PM Black History Assembly

6:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20

7 PM PVMS 7th Gr. Band, 2-17-20

7:30 PM PVMS 6th Gr. Band, 2-17-20

8 PM Middle School Jazz Fest, 02-14-20

9:30 PM Westside, Sing Along, 12-20-19

10 PM Sleeping Beauty Jr.

10:30 PM Piano Recital, 12-12-19

