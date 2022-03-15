KSUN
Channel 883 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
3/16/22
8 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
8:40 AM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin
9 AM Municipal Court Live
10 AM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 03-09-22
10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 02-16-22
11 AM Sun Prairie News, 03-14-22
11:25 AM ARPA Informational Session, 03-09-22
12 PM Brenda Yang, Candidate for Dane Co Board District 19, 3-4-22
12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Posture and TMJ
1 PM Parenting Game, Brave Hearts
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, St. Patrick’s Day Recipes
2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Epcot After Dark
3 PM Reel Reviews, 03-10-22
3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 03-09-22
4 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-14-22
4:30 PM Police Commission, 03-14-22
5:30 PM SPARC Candidate Forum, 03-06-22
7:40 PM Talk of the Town, District 4 Candidate Forum, 03-04-22
9 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 02-16-22
9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-14-22
10 PM Parenting Game, Brave Hearts
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 03-10-2022
11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Teenage Zombies
3/17/22
8 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Amerifirst
9 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 03-09-22
9:30 AM Brenda Yang, Candidate for Dane Co Board Dist 19, 03-04-22
10 AM Colonial Club Commentator, March 2022
10:35 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
11:15 AM Colonial Club, SPHS Jazz Band, 02-17-22
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-14-22
1 PM Parenting Game, Brave Hearts
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, St. Patrick’s Day Recipes
2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Epcot After Dark
3 PM Reel Reviews, 03-10-2022
3:30 PM Talk of the Town, District 4 Candidate Forum, 03-04-22
4:40 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin
5 PM City Meetings Live, Transit Commission
6 PM City Meetings Live, Sustainability Committee
6:30 PM Thursday Night Live, 03-17-22
7:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-14-22
8 PM Municipal Court, 03-16-22
9 PM Committee of The Whole, 03-15-22
10:30 PM City Council, 03-15-22
3/18/22
8:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, March 2022
8:35 AM Author Interview, Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele
9:05 AM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, St. Patrick’s Day Recipes
10:00 AM Parenting Game, Brave Hearts
10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Posture and TMJ
11:00 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Amerifirst
12:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-14-22
12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 03-09-22
1:00 PM Talk of the Town, District 4 Candidate Forum, 03-04-22
2:10 PM Celebrating Black History Month, Joyce Salter Johnson
3:00 PM Chamber Business Luncheon: John List
4:10 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin
4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Epcot After Dark
5:00 PM Reel Reviews, 03-17-2022
5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 03-09-22
6:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-14-22
6:30 PM SPARC Candidate Forum, 03-06-22
8:40 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin
9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 02-16-22
9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-14-22
10:00 PM Parenting Game, Brave Hearts
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 03-17-2022
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, A Bucket of Blood
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
3/16/22
8 AM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21
8:30 AM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21
9 AM PVMS 6th Grade Band, 12-2-21
9:30 AM CHUMS Orchestra, 12-09-21
10:30 AM PVMS Orchestra, 12-14-21
11:30 AM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21
12:15 PM Fun with Music
12:30 PM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21
1:30 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21
2:30 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21
3:30 PM PVMS, Aladdin Kids
5 PM PVMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
5:30 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band, 02-21-22
6 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22
6:30 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 3-1-22
7:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-28-22
8 PM PVMS 7th Gr Band, 2-21-22
8:30 PM Middle School Jazz Fest, 2-18-22
9:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
10:30 PM PMMS Band, 2-21-22
11:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 12-07-21
3/17/22
8 AM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers
9:30 AM Banananana Boat
10:30 AM 8-Bit Crew
11:30 AM Gas Station Stop
1 PM Kit Cat
2 PM Gryffindorians
3:30 PM The Tentacle Team
4:30 PM Secret Sloth Society
5:30 PM Wolf Pack
6:30 PM Thursday Night Live show
7:30 PM WYKMWAM Crew
8 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent
9 PM Thursday Night Live, 03-17-22
9:30 PM PotaFOE Crew
11 PM Minecraft Maniacs
3/18/22
8:00 AM Band-O-Rama, 04-06-20
8:30 AM CHUMS Orchestra, 3-1-22
9:30 AM Elementary Orchestra, 2-28-22
10 AM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22
11 AM PVMS 6th Gr Band, 02-21-22
11:30 AM PVMS 7th Gr Band, 2-21-22
12 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21
1 PM PMMS Orchestra, 12-07-21
1:30 PM PVMS 6th Grade Band, 12-2-21
2 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
2:30 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21
3:30 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
4 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-27-20
5 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20
5:30 PM Black History Assembly
6:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20
7 PM PVMS 7th Gr. Band, 2-17-20
7:30 PM PVMS 6th Gr. Band, 2-17-20
8 PM Middle School Jazz Fest, 02-14-20
9:30 PM Westside, Sing Along, 12-20-19
10 PM Sleeping Beauty Jr.
10:30 PM Piano Recital, 12-12-19