KIDS-4

KIDS-4, a Sun Prairie cable access TV station programmed by kids with programming produced by kids, is located along with KSUN at the Sun Prairie Media Center on the east end of the Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive.

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS Cable)

2/23/22

8 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

8:45 AM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?

9 AM Municipal Court, 02-16-22

10 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-11-22

10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 02-16-22

11 AM Explore Children’s Museum Ribbon-Cutting

11:30 AM Sun Prairie News, 02-14-22

11:55 AM Author Interview, David Benjamin, 01-20-22

12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep

12:55 PM Parenting Game, Estate Planning

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays

2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

3 PM Reel Reviews, 02-17-2022

3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-11-22

4 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 02-16-22

4:30 PM Utilities Commission, 02-21-22

6 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-14-22

6:30 PM Live, Police Chief’s Advisory Board

8 PM SPHS Boys Basketball vs Hamilton, 02-22-22

9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-14-22

9:55 PM Parenting Game, Estate Planning

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 02-17-2022

11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, The Ghost Walks

2/24/22

8 AM Authentic Business Adventures, IH Concepts

9 AM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 2-11-22

9:30 AM Groundhog Day 2022

10 AM Colonial Club Commentator, Feb 2022

10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

11:10 AM Colonial Club, Stories from the Heart, 02-14-22

12 PM Explore Children’s Museum Ribbon-Cutting

12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-14-22

12:55 PM Parenting Game, Estate Planning

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays

2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

3 PM Reel Reviews, 02-17-2022

3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-11-22

4 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 02-16-22

4:30 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 01-21-22

6:35 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-14-22

7 PM Community Conversations 2022

9:15 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?

9:30 PM Utilities Commission, 02-21-22

11 PM Finance Committee, 02-22-22

2/25/22

8 AM Colonial Club Commentator, February 2022

8:30 AM Explore Children’s Museum Ribbon-Cutting

9 AM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays

10 AM Parenting Game, Estate Planning

10:35 AM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep

11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, IH Concepts

12 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22

12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 2-11-22

1 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 1-21-22

3:05 PM Colonial Club, Stories from the Heart, 2-14-22

4 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 2-16-22

4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

5 PM Reel Reviews, 02-24-2022

5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-11-22

6 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-14-22

6:25 PM Sacred Hearts, Stations of the Cross

7:10 PM Live, SPHS Girls Basketball Playoff vs Middleton

9 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 02-16-22

9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-14-22

9:55 PM Parenting Game, Estate Planning

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 02-24-2022

11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, The Ghost Walks

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

2/23/22

8 AM PMMS Choir, 12-17-19

8:30 AM CHUMS Choir, 12-19-19

9:30 AM All City Choir, 3-9-20

10 AM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

10:30 AM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21

11:30 AM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

12 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21

1 PM CHUMS Band, 3-7-19

2 PM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20

3 PM Groundhog Day 2022

3:30 PM PVMS 6th Grade Band, 12-2-21

4 PM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21

5 PM Youth Basketball, 1-30-22

5:45 PM Tor and Blueberry Interview

6 PM Mini-Might Hockey, 11-14-21

6:30 PM DIY Candy

7 PM PVMS, Aladdin Kids

8:30 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21

9:30 PM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21

10 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21

10:30 PM PVMS 7th Gr. Band, 2-17-20

11 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21

11:45 PM Northside, Fall Festival 2021

2/24/22

8 AM When Pigs Fly Crew

10:30 AM The Seal Squad

12:30 PM Eight Electric Actors

2:30 PM The Tentacle Team

3:30 PM Secret Sloth Society

4:30 PM Wolf Pack

5:30 PM PotaFOE Crew

6:30 PM Thursday Night Live show

7:15 PM Live, SPHS Boys Basketball vs Madison West

9 PM Thursday Night Live, 2-24-22

9:30 PM WYKMWAM Crew

10 PM PotaFOE Crew

11 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent

2/25/22

8 AM Game Shows

9:30 AM Youth Hockey, 11-19-18

10 AM Three Marker Challenge #1

11 AM Makeover Challenge

12 PM Cafe Blues

12:30 PM Adventures in Movie Making-2, 2020

1:30 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020

2:30 PM Adventures in Mobile Filmmaking, 2020

3:30 PM Adventures In Internet Videos, 2020

4:30 PM Sankofa, Student Projects, 2020

5:30 PM Crazy Yoga Positions

6:30 PM Groundhog Day 2022

7:00 PM Mock Trial Project

10:00 PM Basketball with Danny

10:30 PM KIDS-4 History Compilation

