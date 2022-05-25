Sunshine Place recently welcomed George Chavez as its new Volunteer and Client Services Coordinator. Chavez brings with him extensive experience in community outreach and knowledge of resources available.
After retiring from his 32-year career as a police detective, he became a chaplain and most recently worked for the City of Sun Prairie overseeing its Neighborhood Navigator Program.
Chavez has previously been involved with Sunshine Place through service on its Board of Directors and through collaboration in his role with Neighborhood Navigators.
“Sunshine Place is vital to responding to the needs of our community, whether that be emergency or resource assistance,” Chavez said. “I am thankful for my previous experience building relationships and providing upward mobility for people in our community. I am blessed to have this opportunity to expand on that with Sunshine Place.”
The Volunteer and Client Services Coordinator position is new to Sunshine Place, thanks to funding from the State of Wisconsin Equitable Recovery Grant Program.
The part-time position will oversee the volunteer program and help strategize and implement a coordinated process for clients to more easily access the variety of services available at Sunshine Place.
“We are thrilled to have George join our team in this role,” said Sunshine Place Executive Director Ann Maastricht. “He has always been a strong advocate for the individuals, families, and especially the kids we serve through our programs and partnerships. His dedication to the community and his vast experience will be an asset for Sunshine Place and Sun Prairie.”
Sunshine Place is the primary community resource center providing coordinated support for individuals and families in need in Sun Prairie and northeastern Dane County.
Since beginning operations in 2007, Sunshine Place has grown to meet the needs of Sun Prairie as the community continues to grow at one of the fastest rates in the state; for more information, visit sunshineplace.org.