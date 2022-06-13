Sun Prairie police apprehended a Baraboo man June 13 in connection with a dispute in the Providence neighborhood.
Sgt. Brandon Lingle from the Sun Prairie Police Department said at approximately 4:16 p.m., the SPPD officers responded to the area of Providence Street for a report of an armed suspect who had been involved in a dispute with his significant other.
The male subject had been armed with a handgun and a rifle while in a stationary vehicle.
Lingle said available officers responded to the area to limit traffic and ensure safety to the public -- the SPPD issued an alert and a text message directing people away from the area.
Officers were able to contact the subject who was safely taken into custody after a lengthy standoff with law enforcement. The subject was later transported to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed on charges related to the incident. Lingle said Monday night that charges are still being determined.
At 6:02 p.m., police issued an alert that the situation at Providence and Triumph Drive had been resolved, all streets had been opened in the area and there was no further danger to the community.
Assistance was also provided by Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department, according to Lingle.