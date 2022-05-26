A 21-year-old Madison man entered a guilty plea in Dane County Circuit Court on Wednesday, May 25 to two felony counts tied to the death of 11-year-old Anisa Scott of Sun Prairie. Perion Carreon, 21, pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime and attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.
Online reports indicated the plea agreement dropped a repeat offender enhancement for Carreon’s attempted first degree homicide charge and four felony bail jumping counts.
The guilty plea means that Carreon avoids a June trial. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 19.
Police arrested Carreon in mid-August 2020 after Scott was taken off life support. She was shot in the head in an exchange of gunfire between three individuals. Carreon was driving the vehicle the three defendants were riding in at the time of the shooting. All three defendants reportedly fired at the car Scott was a passenger in, although it’s unknown which of the three fired the shot that killed Scott.
Jerry Ward – the third defendant in the case – is set for trial in early June. Last week, Andre Brown – another defendant in the case – entered a guilty plea to first degree reckless homicide in connection with the incident that killed Scott.
Nude woman charged with disorderly conduct after trying to kick officerSun Prairie police arrested a 19-year-old Sun Prairie woman who ran nude through the Foxdale Drive neighborhood before police apprehended her in connection with a May 23 incident.
According to the criminal complaint and Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department, a SPPD officer asked for additional units to respond to a 1:18 p.m. call to check the welfare of a female subject.
The female had been staying with her mother after she allegedly attacked her father while staying with him at a different address. The female claimed to her mother she had been raped and began to act in a manner that frightened her mother. She wrapped herself in sheet, broke a vase, then grabbed the broken top portion of it and threw it at her mother. She engaged in other disorderly behavior before the woman’s mother called police. She also told police her daughter had been previously detained at Winnebago Mental Health Institute.
The complaint states that the 19-year-old female went outside and was seated on a wooden swing when officers asked her to move from the swing to a Sun Prairie EMS cot. When that didn’t work, officers tried to grab her from the swing, and she screamed and attempted to kick one of the officers.
If convicted of domestic disorderly conduct and sentenced to the maximum penalties, the 19-year-old Sun Prairie woman will receive 90 days imprisonment and be fined $1,100.
Sun Prairie man arrested during 7th OWI traffic stopA 49-year-old Sun Prairie man allegedly attempted to bite an officer following an arrest for seventh OWI in Columbus earlier this month. According to madison.com, John K. Roussel, 49, has been charged with operating while intoxicated (7th, 8th and 9th offense) and faces charges of resisting an officer. If found guilty, he faces a fine of up to $25,000 and up to 7½ years in prison followed by 5 years of extended supervision. The website madison.com indicated that online records show Roussel remains in custody following the arrest on May 15.
Kaul announces Track-Kit to track sexual assault kitsWisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on May 25 announced the launch of Track-Kit, a statewide sexual assault kit (SAK) tracking system. Beginning today, all SAKs collected by a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) will be tracked in Track-Kit, an online system that allows survivors to follow the location of their kit through the testing process.
The system will provide survivors with transparency regarding the status and location of their kit, helping to empower those survivors who want access to that information. The system also maintains a timeline of a kit’s history, from the medical facility to the law enforcement agency to the crime laboratory, with the length of time spent at each location documented.
Track-Kit will help ensure that a backlog of untested kits never again occurs because survivors will be able to easily check on the status of their kit. Funding for the kit tracking system was secured through Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) grants from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA).
Police investigating burglariesSun Prairie police are still investigating two burglaries reported on Woodland Trail and Wetland Trail and one car break-in that occurred May 24 and 25.
The car break-in may have resulted in the theft of a 9mm handgun, according to Cox. The owner of the vehicle reported his vehicle had been left unlocked May 24 and that his handgun either was missing or stolen from the vehicle some time after that.
