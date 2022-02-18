Sun Prairie City Mayor Paul Esser persuaded city alders to back his effort to reduce the number of votes it takes to adopt the city budget.
Esser advocated for the end of the supermajority vote calling it an unnecessary roadblock to get a budget approved.
“I think that it is unhealthy to make it more difficult for us to approve a budget,” Esser told city alders at the Feb. 15 Committee of the Whole.
The ordinance change would allow the budget to pass with five votes instead of six from the eight-person city council. Budget amendments would still require six votes, as set in Wisconsin State law.
Esser said if the city council fails to pass an annual budget it would put the city in financial jeopardy. There is no instance of that happening since Esser became mayor in 2015.
In pushing for the change, Esser cited the 2016 city budget discussions when council members reached an impasse over city funding a new community schools director.
Three city alders at that time—Hariah Hutkowski, George Frank and Russ Fassbender— refused to vote on a budget that included the initiative—calling it a responsibility of the school district, saying cities should stick to providing fire, police, EMS and other city services to the community.
The funding was approved eventually but Esser recalled it as a “very sticky thing” that he did not want to see happen again.
“It could end up leaving us in a place that the majority of the eight members support something and yet we are not able to pass in the budget because in my mind we have this unnecessarily high standard to get over,” Esser said.
The supermajority vote requirement was approved by the city council in 2006, Esser said, but it is unclear why because there is no documentation in the city meeting minutes.
Eliminating the supermajority vote would put the City of Sun Prairie in step with other municipalities. The cities of Madison, Monona and Middleton only require a majority vote for the adoption of city budgets.
Esser said he was not politically motivated to make the change.
“There is no ulterior motive on my part for bringing this to you,” Esser said. “I am not trying to bring this to you to make one group more or less effective or powerful in the budget process. I don’t care if it’s progressives or conservatives, or whatever you want to call them, I just want to get a budget passed.”
The ordinance will go into effect before the April election when new alders will be seated in District 2 and District 4 races.