KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
5/21/22
8 AM Talk of the Town, Jake King, 05-11-22
10 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 05-17-22
10:30 AM Sun Prairie News, 05-09-22
11 AM Habitat Home Dedication, 4-21-2022
11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 05-19-2022
12 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Epcot After Dark
12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
1 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Fun Fresh Summer Recipes
1:30 PM Parenting Game, Holistic Healing
2 PM The Spot for Health, Cervical Curve
2:30 PM Colonial Club Commentator, May 2022
3 PM Colonial Club, Mother’s Day Program
4 PM Colonial Club, Pet Wellness Tips
4:45 PM Colonial Club, Patti Stockdale
5:30 PM Author Anne Goodwin, 04-19-22
6 PM Chamber Business Luncheon: Scott Semroc
7 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-09-22
7:30 PM WI Chamber Choir, Hope Springs Eternal
9:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-13-22
10 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-09-22
10:30 PM Still Standing, Wanda Smith
11 PM Reel Reviews, 05-19-2022
11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Epcot After Dark
5/22/22
8 AM Sacred Hearts, 05-22-2022
9 AM Peace Lutheran, 05-15-2022
10 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 05-15-2022
11 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 05-15-2022
12 PM Our Saviors Church, 05-15-2022
1 PM Living in Victory, Forgiveness, Pt 2
1:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-09-22
2 PM Habitat Home Dedication, 4-21-2022
2:30 PM SPASD School Board, 05-09-22
3:45 PM Regional African American History Academic Challenge
5:05 PM WI Chamber Choir, Hope Springs Eternal
7 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 05-06-22
7:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-09-22
8 PM Sustainability Committee, 05-19-22
9:30 PM Committee of The Whole, 05-17-22
11 PM City Council, 05-17-22
5/23/22
8 AM Talk of the Town, Jake King, 05-11-22
10 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 05-06-22
10:30 AM Sun Prairie News, 05-09-22
11 AM Habitat Home Dedication, 4-21-2022
11:30 AM Living in Victory, Forgiveness, Pt 2
12 PM Still Standing, Wanda Smith
12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Cervical Curve
1 PM Parenting Game, Summer at the Library
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!
2 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Epcot After Dark
3 PM Reel Reviews, 05-19-2022
3:30 PM Chamber Business Luncheon: Scott Semroc
4:30 PM Sustainability Committee, 05-19-22
6 PM SPASD Meetings Live, School Board
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-09-22
9:00 PM Regional African American History Academic Challenge
10:30 PM WI Chamber Choir, Hope Springs Eternal
5/24/22
8 AM Reel Reviews, 05-19-2022
8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 05-17-22
9 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!
10 AM Parenting Game, Summer at the Library
10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Cervical Curve
11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Ember Foods
12 PM Colonial Club Commentator, May 2022
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-09-22
1 PM Colonial Club, Pet Wellness Tips
1:45 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Donna Mackey
2 PM Author Anne Goodwin, 04-19-22
2:30 PM Multicultural Storybook Reading, PPA
3 PM Regional African American History Academic Challenge
4:30 PM Habitat Home Dedication, 4-21-2022
5 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 05-17-22
5:30 PM Talk of the Town, Jake King, 05-11-22
7:30 PM Chamber Business Luncheon: Scott Semroc
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-23-22
9 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-13-22
9:30 PM Still Standing, Wanda Smith
10 PM Wisconsin Chamber Choir, Hope Springs Eternal
KIDS-4
Channel 984 Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
5/21/22
8 AM Wed-Nes-Day Crew
8:30 AM Gryffindorians
10 AM Kit Cat
11 AM Minecraft Maniacs
12 PM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers
1:30 PM Origami Cavekids Crew
3 PM PotaFOE
4:45 PM WYKMWAM Crew
5:30 PM The Tentacle Team
7 PM Secret Sloth Society
9 PM Wolf Pack
10:30 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent
5/22/22
8 AM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
8:30 AM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21
9 AM PVMS 7th Gr Band, 2-21-22
9:30 AM Middle School Jazz Fest, 2-18-22
10:30 AM PMMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
11:30 AM PVMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
12 PM PVMS, Aladdin Kids
1:15 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21
2 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21
3 PM PVMS Orchestra, 12-14-21
4 PM PMMS Orchestra, 12-7-21
4:30 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band, 02-21-22
5 PM PVMS Band, 05-05-22
5:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 05-10-22
6 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 05-12-22
7 PM All City Orchestra, 4-21-22
8 PM CHUMS Choir, 4-7-22
8:45 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22
10 PM Read Your Heart Out
11:15 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 3-1-22
5/23/22
8 AM Crazy Yoga Positions
8:45 AM Things to do When You’re Bored
9 AM Pool School News
9:15 AM Sophie and Dad Interview
9:30 AM Pack 879 Blue and Gold
10 AM Videos by Jordan
10:15 AM How to Make a Souffle
10:30 AM Guide to Legend of Zelda
11:15 AM Youth Basketball, 1-30-22
12 PM Challenge Competition
12:30 PM DIY Candy
1 PM Alice In Wonderland Play
1:30 PM Interviews in 2020 by Danny
2 PM Adventures In Movie Making-2, 2021
2:30 PM Adventures In Internet Videos, 2020
3:30 PM Sankofa, Student Projects
4:15 PM Shorts Skits by Blessa
4:30 PM KIDS-4 History Compilation
5:45 PM Sugar Rush Jr.
6 PM Cafe Blues
6:30 PM Game Shows
7:45 PM Three Marker Challenge #1
8:30 PM Youth Hockey, 11-19-18
9 PM Pets by Hanna
9:30 PM Adventures in Reporting
10:45 PM How to Make Stop Motion Videos
11:30 PM Halo vs Destiny, Talkshow
5/24/22
8 AM Wolf Pack
9:30 AM Hashtag Builtdifferent
11 AM WYKMWAM Crew
11:45 AM PotaFOE
1:30 PM Secret Sloth Society
3:15 PM Taking Care of Cooper
3:30 PM The Tentacle Team
5 PM Gas Station Stop
6:15 PM How to Make a Souffle
6:30 PM PVMS Band, 05-05-22
7 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 05-12-22
8 PM PVMS Orchestra, 05-10-22
8:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
9 PM PMMS Band, 2-21-22
9:45 PM Dog Video
10 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
10:45 PM Dog Brushing
11 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21