Sun Prairie Media Center app

The Sun Prairie Media Center app, available through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, allows streaming of both cable access channels KIDS-4 and KSUN in addition to 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio.

 Sun Prairie Media Center//

KSUNChannel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

6/11/228 AM Talk of the Town, Jake King, 05-11-22

9:05 AM Sun Prairie News, 06-06-22

9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-03-22

10 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 05-23-22

10:30 AM Ho-Chunk Pow Wow

11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 06-09-2022

12 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Disney on Broadway

12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

1 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Cool Summer Recipes

1:30 PM Parenting Game, Brave Hearts Kristi Tanner

2 PM The Spot for Health, Global Employee Health and Fitness

2:30 PM Colonial Club Commentator, June 2022

3 PM Colonial Club, The Sunshine Sisters

4:05 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-06-22

4:25 PM Cardinals Strike Out Cancer

6:30 PM PPA Graduation Ceremony 2022

7:30 PM 2022 SPHS Graduation Ceremony

9:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 05-23-22

10 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-06-22

10:30 PM Still Standing, Martin Lackey

11 PM Reel Reviews, 06-09-2022

11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Disney on Broadway

6/12/228 AM Sacred Hearts, 06-12-2022

9 AM Peace Lutheran, 06-05-2022

10 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 06-05-2022

11 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 06-05-2022

12 PM Our Saviors Church, 06-05-2022

1 PM Victory Center Church, 06-05-22

2 PM Living in Victory, TP USA Faith

2:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-06-22

3 PM PPA Graduation Ceremony 2022

4 PM 2022 SPHS Graduation Ceremony

6 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 05-23-22

6:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-03-22

7 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-06-22

7:30 PM Board of Review, 06-07-22

8 PM Community Development Authority, 06-09-22

9:30 PM Public Library Board, 06-09-22

11 PM Tourism Commission, 06-09-22

6/13/228 AM Talk of the Town, Jake King, 05-11-22

9:05 AM Sun Prairie News, 06-06-22

9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-03-22

10 AM Ho-Chunk Pow Wow

11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Box of Balloons

12 PM Still Standing, Martin Lackey

12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Global Employee Health and Fitness

1 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Cool Summer Recipes

1:30 PM Parenting Game, Brave Hearts Kristi Tanner

2 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Disney on Broadway

3 PM Reel Reviews, 06-09-2022

3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-03-22

4 PM Board of Review, 06-07-22

4:30 PM Community Development Authority, 06-09-22

6 PM SPASD Meetings Live, School Board

8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-06-22

9 PM PPA Graduation Ceremony 2022

10 PM 2022 SPHS Graduation Ceremony

6/14/228 AM Reel Reviews, 06-09-2022

8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-03-22

9 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Cool Summer Recipes

10 AM Parenting Game, Brave Hearts Kristi Tanner

10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Global Employee Health and Fitness

11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Box of Balloons

12 PM Colonial Club Commentator, June 2022

12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-06-22

1 PM Habitat Home Dedication, 4-21-2022

1:30 PM Landscape of Families Exhibit Opening

3:25 PM Talk of the Town, Jake King, 05-11-22

4:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-03-22

5 PM City Meetings Live, Finance Committee

6 PM Ho-Chunk Pow Wow

7 PM City Meetings Live, Special Committee of the Whole

8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-06-22

9 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 05-23-22

9:30 PM Still Standing, Martin Lackey

9:55 PM Wisconsin Chamber Choir, Hope Springs Eternal

KIDS-4Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

6/11/228 AM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers

9:30 AM Kit Cat

10:30 AM Minecraft Maniacs

11:30 AM Gryffindorians

1 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew

1:30 PM When Pigs Fly Crew

4 PM The Seal Squad

6 PM Eight Electric Actors

8 PM The Masked Actors

10 PM Controversy Crew

11 PM WYKMWAM Crew

6/12/228 AM PVMS Band, 05-05-22

9:00 AM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22

10:30 AM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22

11 AM PVMS 6th Gr Band, 02-21-22

11:30 AM PVMS 7th Gr Band, 2-21-22

12 PM PMMS Band, 2-21-22

1 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21

2 PM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21

3 PM PVMS 6th Grade Band, 12-2-21

3:30 PM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21

4 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21

4:30 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-06-20

5 PM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20

6 PM PMMS Band, 2-18-20

7:30 PM PVMS 7th Gr. Band, 2-17-20

8 PM PVMS 6th Gr. Band, 2-17-20

8:30 PM CHUMS 9th Gr. & SPHS Band, 12-16-19

9:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr. & SPHS Band, 12-16-19

10:30 PM PVMS Band, 12-5-19

11 PM PMMS Band, 12-5-19

11:30 PM Sun Prairie Honor Band, 11-16-19

6/13/228 AM Video Game Play

8:30 AM Pack 879 Blue and Gold

9 AM Guide to Legend of Zelda

9:45 AM How I Feed My Animals Daily

10 AM Youth Basketball, 1-30-22

10:45 AM Interview with Ms Schauer

11 AM Mini-Might Hockey, 11-14-21

11:30 AM Videos by Jordan

12 PM Challenge Competition

12:30 PM DIY Candy

1 PM Adventures In Movie Making-2, 2021

1:30 PM Adventures in Animation-1, 2021

2 PM Adventures in Movie Making-2, 2020

2:45 PM Adventures In Reporting, 2020

4 PM Three Marker Challenge

4:30 PM Adventures in Internet Videos 2019

5:30 PM Mock Trial Project, Part 1

7 PM Mock Trial Project, Part 2

8:30 PM KIDS-4 History Compilation

10 PM Ice Age Trail & Lunar Eclipse

10:30 PM Game Shows

11:45 PM Sugar Rush Jr.

6/14/228 AM Turtle Airplanes

10 AM The Masked Actors

12 PM PotaFOE

2 PM WYKMWAM Crew

3 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent

4:30 PM Wolf Pack

6 PM Secret Sloth Society

8 PM The Tentacle Team

9:30 PM Controversy Crew

10:30 PM Gryffindorians