KSUNChannel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
6/11/228 AM Talk of the Town, Jake King, 05-11-22
9:05 AM Sun Prairie News, 06-06-22
9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-03-22
10 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 05-23-22
10:30 AM Ho-Chunk Pow Wow
11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 06-09-2022
12 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Disney on Broadway
12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
1 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Cool Summer Recipes
1:30 PM Parenting Game, Brave Hearts Kristi Tanner
2 PM The Spot for Health, Global Employee Health and Fitness
2:30 PM Colonial Club Commentator, June 2022
3 PM Colonial Club, The Sunshine Sisters
4:05 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-06-22
4:25 PM Cardinals Strike Out Cancer
6:30 PM PPA Graduation Ceremony 2022
7:30 PM 2022 SPHS Graduation Ceremony
9:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 05-23-22
10 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-06-22
10:30 PM Still Standing, Martin Lackey
11 PM Reel Reviews, 06-09-2022
11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Disney on Broadway
6/12/228 AM Sacred Hearts, 06-12-2022
9 AM Peace Lutheran, 06-05-2022
10 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 06-05-2022
11 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 06-05-2022
12 PM Our Saviors Church, 06-05-2022
1 PM Victory Center Church, 06-05-22
2 PM Living in Victory, TP USA Faith
2:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-06-22
3 PM PPA Graduation Ceremony 2022
4 PM 2022 SPHS Graduation Ceremony
6 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 05-23-22
6:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-03-22
7 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-06-22
7:30 PM Board of Review, 06-07-22
8 PM Community Development Authority, 06-09-22
9:30 PM Public Library Board, 06-09-22
11 PM Tourism Commission, 06-09-22
6/13/228 AM Talk of the Town, Jake King, 05-11-22
9:05 AM Sun Prairie News, 06-06-22
9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-03-22
10 AM Ho-Chunk Pow Wow
11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Box of Balloons
12 PM Still Standing, Martin Lackey
12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Global Employee Health and Fitness
1 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Cool Summer Recipes
1:30 PM Parenting Game, Brave Hearts Kristi Tanner
2 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Disney on Broadway
3 PM Reel Reviews, 06-09-2022
3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-03-22
4 PM Board of Review, 06-07-22
4:30 PM Community Development Authority, 06-09-22
6 PM SPASD Meetings Live, School Board
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-06-22
9 PM PPA Graduation Ceremony 2022
10 PM 2022 SPHS Graduation Ceremony
6/14/228 AM Reel Reviews, 06-09-2022
8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-03-22
9 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Cool Summer Recipes
10 AM Parenting Game, Brave Hearts Kristi Tanner
10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Global Employee Health and Fitness
11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Box of Balloons
12 PM Colonial Club Commentator, June 2022
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-06-22
1 PM Habitat Home Dedication, 4-21-2022
1:30 PM Landscape of Families Exhibit Opening
3:25 PM Talk of the Town, Jake King, 05-11-22
4:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-03-22
5 PM City Meetings Live, Finance Committee
6 PM Ho-Chunk Pow Wow
7 PM City Meetings Live, Special Committee of the Whole
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-06-22
9 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 05-23-22
9:30 PM Still Standing, Martin Lackey
9:55 PM Wisconsin Chamber Choir, Hope Springs Eternal
KIDS-4Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
6/11/228 AM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers
9:30 AM Kit Cat
10:30 AM Minecraft Maniacs
11:30 AM Gryffindorians
1 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew
1:30 PM When Pigs Fly Crew
4 PM The Seal Squad
6 PM Eight Electric Actors
8 PM The Masked Actors
10 PM Controversy Crew
11 PM WYKMWAM Crew
6/12/228 AM PVMS Band, 05-05-22
9:00 AM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22
10:30 AM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22
11 AM PVMS 6th Gr Band, 02-21-22
11:30 AM PVMS 7th Gr Band, 2-21-22
12 PM PMMS Band, 2-21-22
1 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21
2 PM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21
3 PM PVMS 6th Grade Band, 12-2-21
3:30 PM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21
4 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21
4:30 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-06-20
5 PM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20
6 PM PMMS Band, 2-18-20
7:30 PM PVMS 7th Gr. Band, 2-17-20
8 PM PVMS 6th Gr. Band, 2-17-20
8:30 PM CHUMS 9th Gr. & SPHS Band, 12-16-19
9:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr. & SPHS Band, 12-16-19
10:30 PM PVMS Band, 12-5-19
11 PM PMMS Band, 12-5-19
11:30 PM Sun Prairie Honor Band, 11-16-19
6/13/228 AM Video Game Play
8:30 AM Pack 879 Blue and Gold
9 AM Guide to Legend of Zelda
9:45 AM How I Feed My Animals Daily
10 AM Youth Basketball, 1-30-22
10:45 AM Interview with Ms Schauer
11 AM Mini-Might Hockey, 11-14-21
11:30 AM Videos by Jordan
12 PM Challenge Competition
12:30 PM DIY Candy
1 PM Adventures In Movie Making-2, 2021
1:30 PM Adventures in Animation-1, 2021
2 PM Adventures in Movie Making-2, 2020
2:45 PM Adventures In Reporting, 2020
4 PM Three Marker Challenge
4:30 PM Adventures in Internet Videos 2019
5:30 PM Mock Trial Project, Part 1
7 PM Mock Trial Project, Part 2
8:30 PM KIDS-4 History Compilation
10 PM Ice Age Trail & Lunar Eclipse
10:30 PM Game Shows
11:45 PM Sugar Rush Jr.
6/14/228 AM Turtle Airplanes
10 AM The Masked Actors
12 PM PotaFOE
2 PM WYKMWAM Crew
3 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent
4:30 PM Wolf Pack
6 PM Secret Sloth Society
8 PM The Tentacle Team
9:30 PM Controversy Crew
10:30 PM Gryffindorians